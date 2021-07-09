Dow recovers some of the losses from Thursday’s sale

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures rebounded on Friday, a day after a large sell-off on Wall Street. The Dow Jones lost 259 points, or 0.75%, on Thursday, ending around 1% of last Friday’s record close. The 30-stock average was down 536 points during Thursday’s session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also ended their lows for the day, retreating from record close Wednesday. (CNBC) * Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd says 10-year yield could drop below 1% (CNBC Pro)

* Scott Minerd believes bitcoin is in a “crash” and has yet to fall (CNBC Pro)

* Dan Niles says he’s tempted to buy Chinese technology; here are 2 of his favorites (CNBC Pro) All three stock indexes, at Thursday’s close, were on track to end lower for the week. Concerns about slowing economic growth, due to the spread of the delta variant of Covid, dampened sentiment on Thursday, with investors buying bonds for their perceived safety and driving yields lower. (CNBC) Bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, rose on Friday. The 10-year Treasury yield is back above 1.34% after dropping to 1.25% on Thursday to levels not seen since February. The 10-year yield hit a 14-month high of 1.78% in March. It started 2021 at less than 1%. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The White House is expected to announce on Friday a new decree aimed at cracking down on anti-competitive practices in major technologies, labor and many other sectors The global decree, which includes 72 actions and recommendations involving a dozen federal agencies, aims to rethink thinking on the consolidation of companies and antitrust laws, CNBC’s Ylan Mui reported. * House Republicans outline their antitrust agenda for tech giants (CNBC) Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) are developing a Covid booster injection intended to target the delta variant, already the dominant form of the disease in the United States. levels “of protection against all currently known variants, companies” remain vigilant “and are working on an updated version of the vaccine. (CNBC) * Americans will need masks indoors as US heads for ‘dangerous fall’ due to delta (CNBC) Crypto startup Bullish plans to go public in a reverse merger with the special-purpose acquisition company backed by Tom Farley, former chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. Farley’s SPAC, Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (FPAC), jumped about 4% in the pre-market on the news. Farley, who oversaw the NYSE from 2014 to 2018, will become CEO of Bullish upon closing of the transaction. (CNBC) Wells Fargo (WFC) plans to end a popular consumer loan product, angering some of its customers. The bank is closing all existing personal lines of credit in the coming weeks and is no longer offering the product, according to customer letters reviewed by CNBC. Wells Fargo is still recovering from the aftermath of its fake accounts scandal in 2016. Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV (AMZN) have agreed to a multi-year license agreement with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, bringing blockbusters like “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “F9” to the company’s streaming platforms. The deal builds on the recent announcement that brought NBCUniversal Peacock’s streaming service to Amazon’s Fire TV customers. (Variety) Violent weather Tropical Storm Elsa triggered tornado warnings in Delaware and New Jersey early Friday as the system moved through the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states. The system was blamed for a death in Florida earlier this week. Elsa previously unleashed a devastating tornado in Georgia. (PA)

STOCKS TO MONITOR

Shares of Levi Strauss (LEVI) rose about 3% after the release of quarterly earnings Thursday night that dashed expectations. Levi reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, on revenue of $ 1.28 billion. That exceeded analysts’ expectations of 9 cents a share on revenue of $ 1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv. General Motors (GM) shares rose more than 3% in pre-market trading, after Wedbush rated it as an outperformance and said its stock could jump more than 50%. As the company proves its vision for electric vehicles in the coming years, “the stock will be reassessed,” Wedbush analyst said. Bank stocks including Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) traded higher as bond yields rebounded on Friday morning, easing worries about a global economic slowdown that intensified as yields fell Thursday. The profitability of the sector is closely linked to the level of rates and generally increases with rising long-term rates. Shares of airlines, including Delta (DAL), United (UAL) and American (AAL), rose after plunging on Thursday amid concerns about the global economic recovery from the pandemic. American Airlines is trading up nearly 2%, and shares of Delta and United are up 1.2%. Cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Carnival (CCL), also rebounded after slipping Thursday in response to concerns about the slowing economy. Norwegian Cruise added 2.2% in pre-market trading and Carnival rose 2.5%. Traded US stocks of several Chinese companies rebounded after their sharp declines earlier in the week, triggered by the Chinese government’s crackdown on stocks traded on US stock exchanges. Shares of Didi Global (DIDI) rose 3.4% in pre-market trading and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) rose 2.4%.

