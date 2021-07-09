Annual cancer report shows rapid decrease in deaths from lung cancer and melanoma





Cancer death rates are falling among men and women across all racial and ethnic groups, with notable declines in lung cancer and metastatic melanoma deaths noted from 2001 to 2018, according to the most recent annual report in the nation on the cancer situation.1 That said, several other types of tumors that previously had declining death rates, including prostate, colorectal (CRC) and female breast cancer, have experienced a slowdown or a complete halt in the decline. Among some of the more favorable trends, lung cancer death rates per year have particularly fallen among men, falling 2.0% per year from 2001 to 2005, from 2.9% from 2005 to 2012, from 4 , 0% from 2012 to 2015 and 5.7%. from 2015 to 2018.2 Kidney cancer death rates have also been declining since 2001 in both sexes, although they began to decline more rapidly in men in 2015. After a period of stable trends, melanoma death rates have started. a notable decrease in 2013 for men (5.7% per year) and in 2012 for patients (4.4% per year). In addition, mortality from bladder cancer began to decline in 2013 for men (1.3% per year) with a steady decrease for women from 2001 to 2018 (0.6% per year). Mortality from liver cancer stabilized in men and decelerated in women from 2013 to 2018.

The decline in lung cancer and melanoma death rates is the result of progress across the cancer continuum, from reducing smoking rates to prevent cancer to discoveries such as targeted drug therapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors, Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, PhD, CEO of the American Cancer Society, said in a press release. As we celebrate progress, we must stay engaged in research, patient support and advocacy to make even more progress to improve patients’ lives. [with cancer] and their families. In contrast, while breast cancer death rates among women decreased by 2.3% per year on average from 2003 to 2007, they decreased by 1.6% per year from 2007 to 2014 and by 1, 0% from 2014 to 2018. Similarly, prostate cancer death rates decreased by 3.5% per year on average from 2001 to 2013 and stabilized from 2013 to 2018. The report, which covers a period prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, also found that overall cancer incidence rates had declined overall among women, children, adolescents and young adults. Overall, the report observed a decrease in death rates for 11 of the 19 most common cancers in men and 14 of the 20 most common cancers in women between 2014 and 2018. Long-term trends in cancer death rates in the annual report indicated that the decline in the death rate accelerated for both men and women from 2001 to 2018. Men saw a decline of 1.8% mortality per year from 2001 to 2015, which fell to 2.3% per year from 2015 to 2018. In addition, patients experienced a decline of 1.4% per year from 2001 to 2015, which fell to 2.1% per year from 2015 to 2018. Cancer death rates were highest among black populations (182.5 per 100,000), followed by Native Americans / Alaska Natives (163.2 per 100,000), Whites (160.2 per 100,000). ), Hispanics (110.8 per 100,000), and Asians / Pacific Islanders (98.0 per 100,000). While prostate cancer deaths were stable among white, black and Hispanic men, rates declined among Asians / Pacific Islanders and Native Americans / Alaska Natives. Additionally, CRC-related death rates have declined among all racial and ethnic groups except Native Americans / Alaska Natives who have seen stable rates. In pancreatic cancer, the fourth most common cancer death in white and black men increased for white men but was stable for all other groups. Death rates for lung cancer, breast cancer, and CRC declined for all patients of all racial and ethnic groups from 2014 to 2018, except for the stable rates observed for breast cancer deaths in Asian / Pacific Islanders and Native Americans / Alaska Natives and CRC cancer deaths among Native Americans / Alaska Natives. While pancreatic cancer death rates have increased slightly among women, there has been no statistically significant increase in any racial or ethnic group. Uterine cancer accounted for the largest increase in death rates among women during the period 2014 to 2018, where increased rates were seen among white, black, Asian / Pacific Islander and Hispanic women. . It is encouraging to see continued decline in death rates for many common cancers, said Karen Hacker, MD, MPH, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, in a press release. . To eliminate existing health disparities and give everyone the opportunity to be as healthy as possible, we must continue to find innovative ways to reach people across the continuum of cancer care, from cancer to cancer. screening and early detection to treatment and support of survivors. Despite an increase in incidence between 2001 and 2017, cancer death rates continue to decline in children under 15 and adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 39. The overall incidence of cancer has increased in children, young adults and adolescents in all racial and ethnic groups except Native Americans / Alaska Natives whose rates have remained stable. In adolescents and young adults, the most common type of tumor was female breast cancer. When assessing health disparities, it is essential to recognize the social factors that influence the health of communities and access to health care, concluded Betsy A. Kohler, MPH, Executive Director of the Association. North American Central Cancer Registries. Social and economic indicators, especially based on assessments of small areas, are increasingly important in understanding the burden of cancer. The references Annual Report to the Nation: Rapid Decline in Lung Cancer and Melanoma Deaths. Press release. American Cancer Society. July 8, 2021. Accessed July 9, 2021. https://bit.ly/36tF4Kx Islami F, Ward EM, Sung H, et al. Annual report to the nation on the cancer situation, part 1: national cancer statistics. J Natl Cancer Inst. Published online July 8, 2021. doi: 10.1093 / jnci / djab131.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cancernetwork.com/view/annual-cancer-report-indicates-rapid-decrease-in-deaths-from-lung-cancer-and-melanoma The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos