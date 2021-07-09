Market making agreement with Arion Bank hf. and Landsbankinn hf.





Fly play hf. has entered into a market making agreement with Arion Bank hf. for shares issued by Fly Play hf. listed on the Nasdaq OMX Iceland Stock Exchange. According to the agreement, Arion Bank will submit bids and bids for the company’s shares every trading day in the exchange’s trading system. The amount of bids and bids must be at least 200,000 ISK in face value. If Arion Bank’s offers are accepted, Arion Bank will submit another offer within 10 minutes of the last transaction. The maximum difference between offers and sales offers must be 2.0% and the deviation from the last transaction price must not exceed 3%. If Arion Bank trades the shares of the company for 800,000 shares of a par value or more in automatic matching (“Automatch”) during a trading day, the obligation to make a maximum difference between the offers and the offers. offers during that day will be deleted. The Fly Play agreement with Arion Bank takes effect from July 9, 2021 and is for an indefinite period but can be terminated by either party with 14 days notice. In addition, Fly Play hf. has entered into an agreement with Landsbankinn hf. on market making for shares issued by Fly Play listed on the Nasdaq OMX Iceland Stock Exchange. Landsbankinn hf. undertakes as a market maker to submit daily bids and bids on the shares of the company for a minimum of 5,000,000 ISK. at market value. Offers and offers must be renewed as soon as possible, but always within 15 minutes of their full acceptance. The maximum net amount that Landsbankinn is obligated to buy or sell each day is 10,000,000 ISK. calculated as the difference between accepted offers and offers through auto match trading. When the daily maximum net amount is reached, the paid-side market maker obligation is extinguished until the net amount falls below the net maximum daily obligation. The maximum spread between the bid price and the ask price will be volume weighted and determined by the 10 day volatility of the Fly Play hf share price. as it appears in Bloomberg’s information system at any given time. If the 10-day volatility is less than or equal to 20%, the maximum volume-weighted spread is 1.5%, if the 10-day volatility is greater than 20% but less than 35%, the maximum weighted spread based on volume is 25% and finally if the 10 day volatility is equal to or greater than 35% then the maximum volume weighted spread is 4%. The story continues The agreement comes into effect on July 9, 2021 and is of indefinite duration but can be terminated by either party with 7 days notice. For more information, please contact ra Eggertsdttir, CFO of Fly Play hf. phone +354 861 7777

