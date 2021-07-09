Sunlight Financial Completes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading on NYSE as “SUNL”

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Sunlight Financial (Sunlight), a leading technology point-of-sale finance company, today announced the closing of its previously announced business combination (the Business Combination) with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (Spartan) (NYSE: SPRQ), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by funds managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (along with its consolidated subsidiaries, Apollo) . The business combination was approved yesterday by Spartans shareholders.

The combined company is called Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. and on July 12, 2021, its common shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol SUNL, while its warrants will trade at the NYSE under the ticker symbol. SUNLW. Sunlight Financial LLC will be the sole operating subsidiary of the new public holding and the existing Sunlights management team will continue to lead the business.

It’s an important day for Sunlight and we’re excited to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future as a publicly traded company, said Matt Potere, CEO of Sunlight. As the demand for solar storage and residential battery solutions continues to grow, Sunlight is well positioned to extend its lead as the technology platform of choice for point-of-sale and provide frictionless financing for customers, customers, customers. entrepreneurs and capital providers in the field of solar energy and home improvement. We look forward to further developing our business and achieving our strategic goals in order to generate sustainable and profitable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders.

The business combination was funded by a combination of cash in trust from Spartans and $ 250 million of proceeds from the previously announced private placement of Spartans shares, which was fully initiated by a group of institutional investors and other accredited investors.

As a company at the crossroads of fintech, solar and ESG, Sunlight has an incredible opportunity to empower more homeowners to adopt clean energy technologies, said Geoffrey Strong, CEO of Spartan and Senior Partner, Co-Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources at Apollo. We are excited to work with Matt and the entire Sunlight team as they continue their mission of providing affordable and responsible financing to accelerate the Americas’ transition to clean energy.

Citi acted as Sunlight’s exclusive financial advisor. Credit Suisse, Citi and Cowen acted as PIPE placement agents for Spartan. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as legal counsel to Sunlight, Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Spartan, Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to the placement agents, and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP advised a transaction committee of the Spartan Board of Directors.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a leading technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight is partnering with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlights cutting-edge technology and deep credit expertise simplifies and streamlines consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for contractors and homeowners. For more information visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan is a specialized acquisition entity focused on the energy value chain in North America and was formed for the purpose of completing a merger, capital exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. Spartan is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor II LLC, which is owned by a private equity fund managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, Apollo) (NYSE: APO). For more information, please visit www.spartanspacii.com.

Forward-looking statements

Information included herein and in any oral statement made hereunder may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact contained herein concerning the business combination, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as could, should, would, will, can, believe, anticipate, intend, estimate, expect, plan, plan, continue, plan, or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and are based on information currently available as to the outcome and timing of future events. Unless otherwise provided by applicable law, Sunlight disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof. Sunlight cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Sunlight’s control. In addition, Sunlight cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this document are subject to the following factors: (i) the effect of the business combination on the business relationships, results of operations and business of Sunlights generally; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings which have been or may be initiated in connection with the Business Combination; (iii) the risk that the Business Combination will disrupt Sunlights current plans and operations, including potential difficulties in retaining Sunlights employees as a result of the Business Combination; (iv) Sunlight’s ability to realize the expected benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected, inter alia, by competition and Sunlight’s ability to grow and manage its growth profitably after the Business Combination ; (v) costs related to the Business Combination; (vi) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (viii) the ability to meet NYSE continuous listing standards after the completion of the business combination; and (viii) the possibility that Sunlight will be adversely affected by other economic, business and / or competitive factors. If one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this document, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other factors that may affect the operations and projections discussed in this document can be found in the Spartans and Sunlights periodic filings with the SEC, including Spartans Amendment No. 1 to the annual report on Form 10-K / A filed with the SEC. on May 11, 2021, its current reports on Form 8-K, as well as the Management Proxy Circular / Final Prospectus. SEC filings Spartans and Sunlights are publicly available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.