Business
Stellantis has an ambitious EV plan, but is America ready?
Green driving announcements are coming fast and furiously lately, at least as major paradigm shifts in industry strategy and consumer marketing have taken place.
This week, it was Stellantis who unveiled their plan to take electric vehicles to the next level. The automaker made up of the former Chrysler, Fiat and Peugeot said it will invest 30 billion euros, or around 35.5 billion dollars, by 2025 to accelerate the development of technology and production of electric vehicles .
It will build five new factories to produce batteries in North America and Europe.
By 2030, the company says 40% of vehicles sold in the United States and 70% in Europe will be electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids. In addition, all of its 14 brands, including Jeep, Dodge, Opel and Alfa Romeo, will offer electric models.
Meanwhile, some of the company’s main rivals, like GM, Ford and Volkswagen, have pledged equally huge investments to electrify their entire fleets over the next 25 years.
Stellantis is trying to catch up with its competitors with its ambitious electrification plans. The global industry is clearly in transition to a new electric future, said Kristin dziczek at the Automotive Research Center.
The stars are sort of aligned, so… technologies are getting better and more efficient, ”she said, especially batteries, which are getting cheaper and last longer.
Stellantis aims to increase its sales of electric vehicles to 70% of total sales in Europe, where there are strict emissions regulations and where driving distances tend to be shorter.
But in the United States, there are big hurdles for Stellantis to even reach 40% in the next decade; the same is true for GM, Ford and the others.
One of the culprits is the lack of vehicle charging infrastructure, to begin with, according to Garrett Nelson of CFRA Research.
There are currently approximately 43,000 charging stations in the United States. Thirty percent of them are in California. And there are huge swathes of the country with very few charging stations, ”Nelson said.
Even though EVs can potentially be driven and charged anywhere in the United States, it’s not clear whether Americans around the world will want them, Dziczek said.
The big question is: are mass consumers really there or not? If it’s more expensive, more difficult to use, and not suitable for your children’s hockey equipment, there is no reason for this kind of consumer to get into an electric vehicle, ”a- she declared.
Marketing will therefore be essential, said Nick Shields of investment research firm Third Bridge.
There’s a bit of that, like ‘polar bears’ and ‘you’re going to save the planet’ in some marketing materials, ”he said. “But I think the most important thing is hey, it’s an electric car, and it’s just as cool and does just as much stuff as your internal combustion engine.
The big challenge for Stellantis, Shield said, will be convincing loyal Jeep and Ram customers that it’s time to try an electric vehicle.
Sources
2/ https://www.marketplace.org/2021/07/09/stellantis-ambitious-ev-plan-but-is-america-ready/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]