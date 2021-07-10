Stellantis has an ambitious EV plan, but is America ready?

Green driving announcements are coming fast and furiously lately, at least as major paradigm shifts in industry strategy and consumer marketing have taken place.

This week, it was Stellantis who unveiled their plan to take electric vehicles to the next level. The automaker made up of the former Chrysler, Fiat and Peugeot said it will invest 30 billion euros, or around 35.5 billion dollars, by 2025 to accelerate the development of technology and production of electric vehicles .

It will build five new factories to produce batteries in North America and Europe.

By 2030, the company says 40% of vehicles sold in the United States and 70% in Europe will be electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids. In addition, all of its 14 brands, including Jeep, Dodge, Opel and Alfa Romeo, will offer electric models.

Meanwhile, some of the company’s main rivals, like GM, Ford and Volkswagen, have pledged equally huge investments to electrify their entire fleets over the next 25 years.

Stellantis is trying to catch up with its competitors with its ambitious electrification plans. The global industry is clearly in transition to a new electric future, said Kristin dziczek at the Automotive Research Center.

The stars are sort of aligned, so… technologies are getting better and more efficient, ”she said, especially batteries, which are getting cheaper and last longer.

Stellantis aims to increase its sales of electric vehicles to 70% of total sales in Europe, where there are strict emissions regulations and where driving distances tend to be shorter.

But in the United States, there are big hurdles for Stellantis to even reach 40% in the next decade; the same is true for GM, Ford and the others.

One of the culprits is the lack of vehicle charging infrastructure, to begin with, according to Garrett Nelson of CFRA Research.

There are currently approximately 43,000 charging stations in the United States. Thirty percent of them are in California. And there are huge swathes of the country with very few charging stations, ”Nelson said.

Even though EVs can potentially be driven and charged anywhere in the United States, it’s not clear whether Americans around the world will want them, Dziczek said.

The big question is: are mass consumers really there or not? If it’s more expensive, more difficult to use, and not suitable for your children’s hockey equipment, there is no reason for this kind of consumer to get into an electric vehicle, ”a- she declared.

Marketing will therefore be essential, said Nick Shields of investment research firm Third Bridge.

There’s a bit of that, like ‘polar bears’ and ‘you’re going to save the planet’ in some marketing materials, ”he said. “But I think the most important thing is hey, it’s an electric car, and it’s just as cool and does just as much stuff as your internal combustion engine.

The big challenge for Stellantis, Shield said, will be convincing loyal Jeep and Ram customers that it’s time to try an electric vehicle.