PharmaCyte Biotech announces reverse stock split

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCB) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cell therapies for cancer and diabetes using its live cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, announced today that it will reverse engineer 1 for 1,500 of its common shares, leaving the Company with only approximately 1.6 million issued and outstanding shares. The company’s common stock will begin trading on a reverse division adjusted basis on the OTCQB when market opens on Monday, July 12, 2021.
The reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding common shares of the Company from approximately 2.4 billion shares to approximately 1.6 million shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the Company’s outstanding stock options and warrants.
With approximately 1.6 million shares outstanding, we believe this change will make it easier for investors to trade our shares and is a necessary step before the company’s common stock can be listed on a national stock exchange like the Nasdaq, which is our expectation, Kenneth said. L. Wagoner, the CEO of the company.
We believe that the reverse stock split will help the Company pursue additional financing activities and / or other strategic transactions to support the development of our product candidates, continued Mr. Wagoner.
Following the reverse stock split, the common shares of the company will continue to trade on the OTCQB under a new temporary ticker symbol PMCBD for a period of 20 business days, including the effective date of the reverse stock split. actions in accordance with the requirements of the financial industry. Regulatory authority. At the end of the 20 business day period, the Company will resume trading under its old ticker symbol PMCB. The Company was assigned a new CUSIP number of 71715X203 for trading after the reverse stock split.
The reverse stock split will have a uniform impact on all holders of ordinary shares in the company and will have no impact on the percentage of shareholder participation in the company; however, no fractional shares will be issued as part of the reverse stock split. If fractions of shares result from the consolidation of shares, they will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. In addition, the reverse stock split will not affect the proportional voting rights of shareholders, subject to the treatment of fractional shares.
Upon the effective date of the stock split, all 1,500 shares of the common stock of the company will convert into one newly issued share of the common stock of the company, with no change in par value of 0.0001 $ per share.
After the effective date of the reverse stock split, shareholders of ordinary shares held in book-entry form or through a bank, broker or other nominee do not need to take any action on the reverse stock split and will have the impact of the share split reflected automatically in their accounts. Beneficial owners are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Shareholders registered with shares held in certificate form will receive instructions from the company’s stockbroker, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, regarding how to exchange existing share certificates for new statements. book entry reflecting the shares of ordinary shares.
About PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops cell therapies for cancer and diabetes based on proprietary cellulose-based living cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box. This technology is used as a platform on which therapies for several types of cancer and diabetes are developed.
PharmaCytes therapy for cancer involves encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or anti-cancer form. For pancreatic cancer, these encapsulated cells are implanted into the patient’s tumor blood supply as close to the tumor site as possible. Once implanted, the chemotherapeutic prodrug ifosfamide which is normally activated in the liver is administered intravenously at one third of the normal dose. Ifosfamide is transported through the circulatory system to where the encapsulated cells have been implanted. When ifosfamide passes through the pores of the capsules, the living cells inside act as a bio-artificial liver and activate the chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide at the cancer site. This targeted chemotherapy has been shown to be effective and safe to use in previous clinical trials and we believe it causes few or no treatment-related side effects.
PharmaCytes therapy for type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes involves encapsulating a human liver cell line that has been genetically engineered to produce and release insulin in response to blood sugar levels in the blood. the human body. PharmaCyte is also considering the use of genetically modified stem cells to treat diabetes. The encapsulation of the cell lines will be done using the Cell-in-a-Box Technology. Once the encapsulated cells are implanted in a diabetic patient, we predict that they will function as a bio-artificial pancreas for the purpose of producing insulin.
Safe harbor
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which express the current beliefs and expectations of the management of PharmaCyte. All statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. . Factors that could affect our actual results include our ability to list our common shares on a national stock exchange and then maintain that listing, raise the necessary capital to finance our operations and find partners to complement our capabilities and resources, respond satisfactorily to issues raised by the United States Food and Drug Administration to remove the clinical suspension of our new drug investigation requests so that we can proceed with our planned clinical trial for locally advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as other factors that are included in our periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information. , future events or otherwise.
You can find more information about PharmaCyte Biotech at www.PharmaCyte.com. Information can also be obtained by contacting the Investor Relations Department of PharmaCytes.
