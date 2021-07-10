Crude prices shake up OPEC conflicts





A standoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over production plans has been a stumbling block to crude prices at the start of a shortened holiday week.

The West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange opened the trading week on Tuesday, falling $ 1.79 to $ 73.37 a barrel as the standoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates resulted in the cancellation of supply talks between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations. Prices fell a further $ 1.17 on Wednesday before a rally began. Prices rose 74 cents on Thursday and an additional $ 1.62 on Friday. Prices ended the week at $ 74.56, up from $ 73.37 at Tuesday’s close. The listed price ended the week at $ 71.04, according to Plains All-American.

Natural gas prices remain high although prices fell on three of the four trading days. After losing 10.4 cents in the first two trading days, gas prices on NYMEX gained 9.2 cents on Thursday. Prices fell 1.4 cents on Friday to close at $ 3.67 per million cubic feet.

“The prices are surprising,” observed John Echols, partner at Opportune LLP, a Houston-based consulting firm. Speaking to the Reporter-Telegram by phone, Echols noted that the futures contract prices in six months are trading at around $ 67 a barrel, “still a good price.” As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues and global economies open up, he said demand is increasing – indicating increased traffic levels in Houston. At the same time, he noted that production is not increasing at the same rate. Most private capital and private capital are currently out of the market and banks are getting a bit more competitive, but there isn’t much increase in credit or lending, Echols said. “A lot of companies that want to drill have to tap into their cash flow,” he said. “They can’t make initial public offerings or issue bonds to finance drilling. People who would like to run six or seven platforms aren’t – they use one or two because that’s what cash flow allows. $ 70 is a good price, but the operators don’t have the capital to increase the business. Conversely, this limits supplies. He was not concerned about conflicts among OPEC members, observing that they also benefited from rising oil prices. Echols compared the current pricing environment to a float on the Comal River in Texas. “There are a few places where the water is fast, but the truth is you’re just drifting. This is where the oil prices are. They are not so low that people go bankrupt, but they are not strong enough to start a lot of activities. The prices are so unpredictable, he said, “I feel like the price is stable. But who knows? “

