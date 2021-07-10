Finastra seeks to sell its capital markets unit

Text size





Finastra, the fintech backed by Vista Equity Partners, has listed its business in the capital markets, said four people familiar with the process.

Swiss credit



advises on the process, people said. Finastras’ Capital Markets unit provides technology that aims to improve commerce, as well as oversight and compliance, for its clients, which include major banks.

Finastras’ capital markets unit generates $ 300 million in revenue, one of the people said. Recent deals in space have sold for 10 to 15 times revenue. For example, Thoma Bravo bought Calypso Technology, which provides software that supports trading, risk management, guarantees, processing, accounting and compliance, for $ 3.75 billion or 15 times revenue in March.



Broadridge Financial Solutions



took over Itiviti Holding, which provides trading and connectivity technologies to the capital markets industry,for about $ 2.5 billionnor nearly 10 times this month.

At 10 to 15 times, Finastra’s capital market activity could reach between $ 3 billion and $ 4.5 billion.

We are not commenting on market speculation, a Finastra spokesperson said. Credit Suisse declined to comment, and a Vista spokesperson declined to comment.

The sale process comes almost two years after Vista Equity attempted to sell off a stake in Finastra. In October 2019, Vista tried to sell up to 50% of Finastra, valuing fintech at $ 10 billion, according to reports. Vista Equity would have postponed the sale of Finastra to April 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Forbes reported.

Finastra was formed when Vista Equity, Robert Smith’s software-focused private equity firm,

acquired DH Corp in 2017 and merged it with the holding company Misys. Finastra, of London, provides services such as mortgages, payments and retail banking to many of the world’s major banks.

The divestiture of Finastras’ capital markets business would be one of the first of a newly created fintech conglomerate. In recent years, a wave of consolidation has hit the financial services industry. In 2019, Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) bought WorldPay for $ 34 billion, while Fiserv (FISV) retrieved First Data for $ 22 billion.



Global payments



(GPN) also bought TSYS for $ 21.5 billion that year. More recently, the



Intercontinental exchange



acquired Ellie Mae for $ 11 billion in 2020, while



Global S&P



(SPGI) plans to close its $ 44 billion purchase of IHS Markit in the second half of this year. the



London Stock Exchange



finally finished its $ 27 billion purchase of Refinitiv in January.

Private equity firms and bankers expected the wave of mergers and acquisitions to result in divestitures, but such deals were slow to emerge. S&P, after speaking to regulators, said in may he was trying to sell



IHS Markits



the petroleum price information service company, as well as the coal, metals and mining group of IHS.

A sale occurred when Motive Partners, a private equity firm specializing in financial technologies, acquired the majority of Fiservs investment services business in 2020 and renamed it Tegra118. In February, Motive teamed up with Clearlake Capital, which also invests in fintech, to buy InvestCloud in February. They merged it with Tegra118 and Finantix, another Motive company, to create a cloud-based wealth platform.

We were finally starting to see withdrawals from some of the biggest financial conglomerates, a banker said.

