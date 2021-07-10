Next week sets the tone for the entire results season





CNBC’s Jim Crameron anticipated the start of the earnings season on Friday, focusing on quarterly reports from major banks and other companies in the packaged food and travel sectors. The ‘Mad Money’ host’s anticipation came after stocks rallied sharply on Wall Street to rebound from Thursday’s sell-off, helping major averages end the week higher. “What happens next week will color the entire results season,” Cramer said. “If we get good ones, we’ll be in party mode, but a negative run of bank numbers and shocking Covid statistics could make profit season difficult. “ The revenue and earnings per share projections are based on FactSet estimates: Zoom in icon Arrows pointing out Tuesday: PepsiCo, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs results PepsiCo Publication of fourth quarter 2021 results: 6 a.m. conference call: 8:15 a.m.

Projected EPS: $ 1.53

Expected revenue: $ 17.97 billion JPMorgan Chase Publication of Q2 2021 results: 7:00 a.m. conference call: 8:30 a.m.

Projected EPS: $ 3.16

Expected revenue: $ 29.96 billion “PepsiCo [will give] us big numbers, but they also have to talk about how the gross costs continue to rise, especially freight. JP Morgan should give us some great numbers as well, but they’re going to have to explain how trading and lending isn’t as strong as it should be, ”Cramer said. “I think both stocks are too high right now, given those two negatives,” he continued. “I wouldn’t buy them before earnings unless, of course, we get a significant pullback on Monday.” Goldman Sachs Publication of second quarter 2021 results: 7:30 a.m. conference call: 9:30 a.m.

Projected EPS: $ 10

Expected revenue: $ 12.13 billion “If people are worried about trading profits, they will have to worry more about Goldman, because a lot of their business is trading profits, even though companies’ financial income is expected to be very high,” he said. he declares. Wednesday: Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citigroup results Wells fargo Publication of Q2 2021 results: 8 a.m. conference call: 11:30 a.m.

Projected EPS: 95 cents

Expected revenue: $ 17.77 billion “Wells is a turnaround story, more than a banking story,” Cramer said. “If CEO Charlie Scharf tells us a good story about how the shift is going, then I think his acting can really pull away from the group, maybe even reach new heights for the year.” Bank of America Publication of second quarter 2021 results: 6:45 a.m. conference call: 9:00 a.m.

Projected EPS: 77 cents

Expected revenue: $ 21.86 billion “If you think the economy is going to get stronger and interest rates are going to go up, and maybe go up quickly, then you want to buy Bank of America shares right here now,” he said. Citigroup Publication of Q2 2021 results: 8 a.m. conference call: 10:00 a.m.

Projected EPS: $ 1.99

Expected revenue: $ 17.32 billion “I’m not sure how good Citigroup’s earnings, new CEO over there, it’s cheap stock, but I don’t want to get over it,” said the host of ‘Mad Money’. Delta Airlines Publication of Q2 2021 results: before market; conference call: 10:00 a.m.

Projected EPS: $ 1.36

Expected revenue: $ 6.14 billion “I want to know how much damage the Delta Covid strain is doing to Delta,” Cramer said. “We also need to know if business travelers are finally coming back.” Black rock Publication of Q2 2021 results: before market; conference call: 8:30 a.m.

Projected EPS: $ 9.31

Expected revenue: $ 4.6 billion “I sincerely hope that they will tell us their position on equipment like the No.1 engine,” he said. Thursday: UnitedHealth Group, Alcoa results UnitedHealth Group Publication of Q2 2021 results: before market; conference call: 8:45 a.m.

Projected EPS: $ 4.43

Expected revenue: $ 69.47 billion “It’s still purchasable, here,” Cramer said. Alcoa Publication of Q2 2021 results: after market close; conference call: 5:00 p.m.

Projected EPS: $ 1.28

Expected revenue: $ 2.64 billion “They gave us a fantastic quarterback last time around, but now it looks like a lot of cyclicals have peaked,” he said. “This one is especially important because aluminum is part of everything and rising costs have been a major stumbling block for the gross margins of many aluminum buyers.” Friday: First Horizon, Kansas City South Premier Horizon Publication of second quarter 2021 results: 6:45 a.m. conference call: 9:30 a.m.

Projected EPS: 39 cents

Expected revenue: $ 771 million “I think it could be huge because its main market in Tennessee is hot,” Cramer said. Kansas City South Publication of Q2 2021 results: before market; conference call: 8:45 a.m.

Projected EPS: $ 2.17

Expected revenue: $ 750 million “Expect them to perhaps comment on Biden’s new hostility to the industry,” he said. “I think the White House is trying to block this deal. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were somehow successful.” Disclosure: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Wells Fargo. Warning Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC Want to dive into the world of Cramer? Hit it !

Twitter crazy money – Jim Cramer Twitter – Facebook – Instagram Questions, comments, suggestions for the “Mad Money” site? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/09/cramer-week-ahead-next-week-to-set-tone-for-all-of-earnings-season.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos