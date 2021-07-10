The International Stock Exchange launches the “TISE Sustainable” market segment – Finance and Banking

The International Stock Exchange (“TISE”) has launched a new market segment called “TISE Sustainable”.

TISE Sustainable provides a comprehensive and reputable market segment to enable the flow of capital into investments that promote environmental, social or sustainable activities.

TISE Sustainable also offers eligible issuers and their securities improved connectivity, credibility, transparency and visibility with investors. The “TISE Sustainable” segment is accessible to all TISE-listed issuers, including bond issuers and equity issuers that comply with at least a framework or a recognized rating.

An application for admission to the TISE Sustainable market segment can be made at the same time as an application for inclusion on the official TISE list, although approval for admission to TISE Sustainable will only take place. once admission to the official TISE list has been granted.

As for the conditions for admission to the TISE Sustainable market segment, either (i) the activity of the issuer, or that of its larger group; or (ii) the use of the proceeds of the issuance of a security must be verified as having an environmental, social or sustainable objective by an independent party against a recognized framework.

TISE also announced its membership in the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (“SSE”) initiative as a partner exchange. The SSE provides a global platform to explore how stock exchanges, in collaboration with investors, issuers, regulators, policy makers and relevant international organizations, can improve ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) issues. and encourage sustainable investment, including UN funding. Development goals.

While offering a “recognized exchange” for the purposes of TISE’s robust but proportionate listing rules, combined with TISE’s pragmatic and commercial approach to listing, often appeal to issuers in the UK, Europe, states. United and Asia. .

APPLEBY SPONSOR SERVICES

Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Ltd (“Appleby”) and TISE collaborate on a significant number of securities listings on TISE.

Appleby is a leading listing agent with TISE, which listed 831 stocks in 2020 in the context of the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). This is the second highest annual total of new listings since TISE’s inception and Appleby has acted as listing agent on a growing number of these listings, which is a 37% increase from 2019.

Appleby assists national and international entities in the search for a primary or secondary listing on TISE. Our listing team is committed to providing a highly professional and integrated service, coordinating the listing process and supporting the issuer throughout their application. We also act as a permanent registration agent for our clients and assist them in fulfilling their ongoing obligations as a registered issuer on TISE.

THE INTERNATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP

TISE is a regulated marketplace within the European time zone but outside the European Union. TISE is a “recognized stock exchange” by UK HM Revenue & Customs. Today, more than 3,200 securities are listed on TISE. The majority of listings on TISE are for debt securities (including high yield bonds and listed Eurobonds), but TISE may also list other types of securities, such as REITs, green / sustainable bonds, PSPCs, other investment vehicles and stock quotes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought regarding your particular situation.