How Can You Separate a Principle Roth IRAs and Earn?





Q. Am I correct that if you convert to a Roth IRA you can withdraw the converted amount at any time tax free and the gain would be taxed if it is not on the account for five years? If this is correct, how do you distinguish when a withdrawal is made between principal and gain? Calculator A. Yours is an excellent question. Yes, you are correct that under applicable tax laws you can withdraw funds tax-free from a Roth IRA after a conversion with certain exceptions. If the funds are distributed in a five year period From the first day of the tax year of the conversion, you may have to pay the 10% penalty on early distributions, said Kelly Henning, chartered financial planner at Modera Wealth Management in Westwood. She said the penalty tax relates to a converted amount that you previously included in income, as well as any income on contributions. the exceptions to this 10% penalty tax rule include the following: You have reached the age of 59 years. You are totally and permanently disabled. You are the beneficiary of a deceased IRA owner. You use the distribution to buy, build or rebuild a first house. Distributions are part of a series of substantially equal payments. You have unreimbursed medical expenses that represent more than 7.5% of your adjusted gross income (defined above) for the year. You pay health insurance premiums during a period of unemployment. Distributions do not exceed your qualified higher education expenses. The distribution is due to an IRS levy of the qualified plan. Distribution is a distribution of qualified reservists. Henning said that if you have determined that your withdrawal of your Roth IRA could be taxable, the tax calculation is complicated. She recommends that you talk to a tax preparer about the nuances of this calculation, but she offered this shortened version of the calculation: First, you will need to order the distribution accordingly: 1) Regular contributions 2) Conversion and rollover contributions on a first-in, first-out basis: taxable amount (previously counted as income) first, then any part not taxable3) Earnings on contributions Once it’s determined how the distribution fits into these categories, you’ll need to complete Form 8606. Section III of the form determines the taxable amount of the Roth IRA distribution, she said. Email your questions to [email protected]. Karin Price Mueller writes on Bamboo column for NJ Advance Media and is the founder of NJMoneyHelp.com. Follow NJMoneyHelp on Twitter @NJMoneyHelp. Find NJMoneyHelp on Facebook. Register for NJMoneyHelp.coms weekly electronic newsletter.

