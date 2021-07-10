Electric scooter fleet launches Move PGH program to expand urban mobility





The city of Pittsburgh launched its Move PGH pilot program on Friday, promising to place 100 electric scooters in the Manchester neighborhood in the near future. Move PGH marks the start of the city’s efforts to launch its universal basic mobility program. The aim of the initiative is to provide accessibility to emerging modes of transportation such as electric scooters, carpooling services and electric mopeds. “Universal basic mobility is a human right,” said LaShawn Burton-Faulk, executive director of Manchester Citizens Corp. “Easy access to affordable, reliable and convenient transportation services impacts a person’s life more than anything else. “ Speaking in the announcement on Friday, Mayor Bill Peduto stressed that this initiative is different from other electric scooter initiatives in other cities, such as Washington, DC, or Portland, Oregon, due to the public sector partnership. with the private sector. Turn, a San Francisco company that is part of Ford Mobility, is the supplier of low-speed electric scooters. Other elements of the initiative include: ● Zipcar will expand its carpooling service in the city. ● Scoobi’s existing fleet of electric mopeds will join the program. ● Waze Carpool will facilitate carpool matching and other commuting services. ● Swiftmile will provide electric charging stations for electric scooters. ● The Transit app will be the mobile app for trip planning, while the TransitScreens will be used as mobility hubs across the city. “What makes this system different is that it includes almost every mode of transportation in the city,” Peduto said. “He has the ability to expand so that we have all the modes. And it offers the option for people to use it through an app or through a kiosk if they don’t have a cell phone. While many other cities complain that these devices are clogging sidewalks and roads, the Ministry of Mobility and Infrastructure hopes to get ahead of these issues by setting rules and regulations early on, said Karina Ricks, director of DOMI. “They are not allowed on sidewalks. These are devices that should be used on the street, bike lanes and on low speed streets, ”said Ricks. “They are not allowed on any street at a speed greater than 25 miles per hour.” Ricks said the devices will have a speed limit of 15 mph. They are not allowed to park on the street or on the sidewalk. They must be parked either in a legal parking space or on a bicycle rack. Ricks vowed that over the next two months these devices would spread outside Manchester and across the city. Funding for Move PGH and the Universal Basic Mobility demonstration is provided by the Richard King Mellon Foundation and Spin, with InnovatePGH as a partner. Spin is also providing funding to researchers at Carnegie Mellon to assess the effectiveness of the pilot program in improving employment opportunities for low-income workers. “Transport mobility is the key to economic mobility and a major determinant of health, education and household well-being. In Pittsburgh, too many residents are on a missed bus or a flat tire to lose their jobs or miss a critical appointment, ”Peduto said in a press release. “Universal Basic Mobility, using the services of Move PGH, will demonstrate that when people have a readily available emergency transportation plan, they are able to access more opportunities and move up the economic ladder. “

