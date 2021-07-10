Business
Extreme heat to blame for ground flights at Las Vegas airport
Steve marcus
Fri Jul 9, 2021 (5:04 PM)
Dozens of flights to and from Las Vegas were canceled today due to the scorching heat.
A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, the carrier of most of the canceled flights at McCarran International Airport, said in an email that the heat had caused the cancellations. McCarran confirmed this on Twitter.
Lots of questions about airline flight cancellations today, reads an article from the airport. (The Federal Aviation Administration) implemented a traffic management program due to weather conditions, resulting in delays.
Airlines have canceled more than 30 arrivals and around 20 departures today.
The FAA defines an effective traffic management program for McCarran. The agency also said it delayed some arrivals by about an hour and a half on average.
For some visitors who had planned to visit Vegas for a successful weekend of entertainment, this causes disappointment or a rapid change in logistics.
A Twitter user said he will be driving from San Diego to Vegas to see the Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan comics tonight at the MGM Grand Arena.
Another will not come at all.
Just spent my birthday weekend to see @joerogan tonight canceled, @NeoOmnipotent posted on Twitter. Southwest canceled everything. 175 people on our flight cannot get there now.
Southern Nevada is in the throes of another record-breaking heat wave, with temperatures reaching 115 degrees at the airport starting at 4 p.m. The scorching heat is expected to last until next week, with the possibility of matching or surpassing the Vegas record of 117 degrees this weekend and temperatures above 110 degrees forecast through Tuesday.
