SBA publishes list of RRF grant recipients, but questions remain





Under pressure for more disclosure, the The Small Business Administration released a list of 101,004 companies on Friday which has received more than $ 28.6 billion in grants from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, or RRF. The data dump follows a press conference held Thursday by IRC members and a Freedom of Information Act request that the SBA disclose more information about RRF funding. SBA withdrew grant approval for an unknown number of applicants following multiple discrimination lawsuits filed by white and male restaurateurs who opposed the SBA’s plan to prioritize women-owned businesses , veterans and minorities. Related: SBA remains silent on Restaurant Revitalization Fund confusion In a statement released Friday, the IRC expressed concern that some of the companies that received grants were not the restaurant establishments that the program was designed to help weather the pandemic crisis. IRC Executive Director Erika Polmar said she was concerned about the number of ineligible businesses such as recreation facilities, management companies and hotel chains that have received grants from the SBA. Congress has made it clear that only eating places should be eligible for relief. SBA officials declined to comment on Friday. The IRC lobbied for Congress to renew the RRF program, which ended on July 2. The grant fund received more than 278,000 eligible applications representing more than $ 72.2 billion in requested funding, according to the SBA, far more than the program was able to accommodate. The IRC estimates that more than 177,000 restaurants and bars in need of assistance remain on the verge of closing permanently. When filling the fund, we urge Congress to make the necessary changes that will ensure that only restaurants and bars receive additional funding in the future, Polmar added. We hope that the SBA will answer our questions about the number of people who received grants during the priority period whose grants were revoked. These businesses must be cured, as must all the restaurants and bars affected by this pandemic. Of the grants awarded, about $ 18 billion went to underserved populations, including $ 7.5 billion to women-owned businesses; $ 1 billion to restaurants owned by veterans; $ 6.7 billion to businesses whose owners are socially and economically disadvantaged; and $ 2.8 billion to businesses owned by representatives of several underserved populations. The SBA said the average grant size was $ 283,000. According to the IRC’s review of data released Friday, 10,155 franchise establishments received $ 2.6 billion. Six branches of the Hilton hotel received more than $ 21 million; and five branches of the Wyndham Hotel received nearly $ 3 million, the IRC said. Although hotels can include restaurants and bars, the IRC said the information raises questions about how the funding was used. In a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania in May, for example, the parent company of Larry Flynts Hustler Club and other strip clubs sued the SBA to challenge their eligibility for the RRF program. The strip club operator argued that it should be considered a catering establishment. In a response filed Friday, the SBA in court records gave an indication of what might or might not qualify as a restaurant or bar, saying there was no likelihood the strip club operator would get successfully received an RRF grant. Larry Flynts Hustler Club is not a restaurant. People don’t go to strip clubs for food, nor do they go to movies for popcorn, the SBA has argued in court cases. Contact Lisa Jennings at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @livetodineout

