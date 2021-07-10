Statewide Flex Alert extended through Saturday night urges saving energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.





California’s ISO issued a Flex alert that was in effect Friday night and was extended until Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in hopes of reducing pressure on the power grid during the expected high heat. California ISO has extended its #FlexAlert to a second day until Saturday, urging consumers to continue #energy conservation due to the extreme heat in #CAwx and wildfires in southern Oregon threatening transmission lines #powergrid. https://t.co/X7dNqGhFnx pic.twitter.com/SmQyU8vCmJ California ISO (@California_ISO) July 10, 2021 With extreme heat forecast for much of California early next week, ISO is using several tools, including a Flex Alert encouraging voluntary conservation, to keep a safe and reliable grid. In addition to the Flex alert asking consumers to keep between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. today, July 9, ISO has other actions it can take to reduce demand or access additional capacity for manage the grid and avoid potential shortages during the evening hours when demand remains high, mainly due to the widespread use of air conditioning. On July 1, for example, ISO solicited bids for additional capacity in California and the Western region. The grid manager also works with businesses and industry to help them reduce their energy consumption at critical times. Voluntary conservation has helped keep the electricity grid stable during past times of increased stress on the grid, including last month when high temperatures across the West strained the system with a demand for electricity. higher. With the Flex Alert in effect today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., consumers are strongly encouraged to:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using large appliances, such as dishwashers and washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and to unplug unused electrical appliances. Earlier in the day, before the Flex Alert goes into effect and when solar power is plentiful, consumers are encouraged to take these steps to feel comfortable and help grid operators balance the grid. supply and demand throughout the day:

Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat

If you must use your major appliances, do so before the Flex alert goes into effect,

when solar energy is plentiful

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so that there is no need to do it later,

when solar production is down As California’s ability to store solar and wind power with batteries or other technology continues to improve, these crucial evening hours will be less difficult and similar emergencies more rare. But for now, collective action to conserve is our most effective way to support grid reliability. For more information on Flex Alerts and for more tips on conserving electricity, visit the website ISO Flex Alert website.

