Richard Bransons Quest: Boldly Go Where No Billionaire Has Been Before | Galactic Virgo

IIt doesn’t rain often in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Nonetheless, Sir Richard Branson is likely to feel nervous as he checks the weather forecast on Sunday morning: if there is blue skies ahead, the British entrepreneur is likely to become the richest person to ever venture out in the space.

Branson and his team, two pilots and three other mission specialists will attach themselves aboard the spacecraft, the VSS Unity. If all goes well, Branson and co will be propelled 50 miles above the Earth’s surface, the point considered by NASA, the US space agency, to mark the end of Earth’s atmosphere.

The mission set for Branson, 70, whose expertise is in starting new businesses rather than the technical aspects of spaceflight, will be to assess the private astronaut’s experience, such as the comfort of the seat and the view on Earth. It will also be a question of delivering a marketing coup for his company, Virgin Galactic, and a bloody nose to his billionaire rivals.

The Sunday launch program will begin at 7 a.m. in New Mexico, 9 a.m. on the US east coast and 2 p.m. in the UK.

A successful launch would mark the next phase of a private sector space race between Branson, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk as they attempt to open the final frontier to the public paid, or at least those with hundreds of thousands of dollars to spare.

Virgin Galactic did not announce the date of the Saturday flight until July 2. That would mean Branson, whose personal fortune is worth $ 3.8 billion according to the Sunday Times, will beat Bezos, the richest man in the world, within nine days.

The cabin of VSS Unity, the Virgin Galactic spacecraft that will carry Richard Branson and five others 50 miles above Earth if all goes according to plan. Photograph: Virgin Galactic / ZUMA Wire / REX / Shutterstock

If that’s Richard’s motivation, good luck to him, says Will Whitehorn, former chairman of Virgin Galactic and now chairman of the UKspace business organization. It will essentially be a British victory. If there is a bit of rivalry to get us to the next industrial phase in human history, I totally agree.

The Bransons VSS Unity carbon composite (also known as SpaceShipTwo) will itself be suspended from a jet aircraft, the VMS Eve (also known as WhiteKnightTwo). The Eve VMS has a dual fuselage design with four jet engines under 140-foot wings so it can carry the smaller craft underneath for about an hour. Once it has reached the correct altitude, the VSS Unity will lift off, making its way vertically into space.

Branson and the other passengers, an engineer, astronaut instructor and somewhat more unlikely government affairs official from Virgin Galactic, will experience microgravity and be able to see the Earth below them through portholes. The plan is for the craft to then re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and hopefully make a smooth corkscrew glide toward New Mexico. The entire trip is expected to last less than two hours.

Two more test flights are planned before Virgin Galactic begins commercial services in 2022. By 2023, the company could perform 100 flights per year.

The Bransons company has seen many false starts. In 2004, he said fare-paying passengers could be transported to space by 2007-08. This timeline has been pushed back several times, in part due to two fatal disasters. In 2007, three workers died in an explosion during a test of a rocket propulsion system. Seven years later, an explosion during a test flight over the Mojave Desert killed the pilot of the craft.

Virgin Galactics VSS Unity is released from its mothership, VMS Eve, during a test flight in May. Photograph: Reuters

However, this time, engineers at Virgin Galactics seem to have sorted out the technical issues, and Branson has other wealthy backers (Whitehorn told the Guardian that the level of safety is now equivalent to that of helicopters). Branson floated shares of Virgin Galactic on the New York Nasdaq Stock Exchange (ticker: SPCE) in September through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (known, by happy coincidence, by their acronym Spac).

Myles Walton, analyst at UBS investment bank, said Virgin Galactic has a future as a hunt for the super rich, one of the most exclusive experiences. Its funding modeling unless major issues show that the business could be profitable as early as 2023.

Ticket prices are expected to be between $ 300,000 (217,000) and $ 400,000 initially, Walton wrote in a research note in May, placing them well above most people. However, the rapid growth in the number of super rich people around the world means that we see no shortage in the pipeline of potential customers, he wrote.

As of March 31, the company had received around 600 space flight ticket reservations, guaranteeing deposits worth $ 80 million. The increase in ticket sales could eventually help prices go down.

Sign up for the daily Business Today email

However, multiple space flights will have a carbon cost. Virgin Galactic says it wants to launch a new era of clean and sustainable access to space and that the carbon footprint per passenger will be comparable to that of a transatlantic business class seat. Whitehorn says there may ultimately be an environmental benefit to the ambitions of space billionaires, even if the goal seems to be in the realm of science fiction at the moment.

If you look at Bezos, Musk, and Branson, the vision is that there is going to be an industrial revolution in space. We have to put our industry which is warming the planet out of the atmosphere.

But Branson will have to prove that his business works first. Whitehorn adds that the 90-minute flight time would be another plus for the businessman – watching England against Italy. He will want to come back to the final.