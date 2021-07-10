Best Reddit Stock: Clover Health or Sundial Growers?

Reddit users have shone the spotlight on several stocks that have skyrocketed. You can put the health insurer Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) and cannabis operator Producers of sundials (NASDAQ: SNDL) squarely on the list.

Shares of Clover Health climbed nearly 190% in June before giving up most of the gains. Sundial Growers has climbed more than 520% ​​since the start of February. Even after a significant drop from that high, the Canadian marijuana inventory is still up over 90% for the year.

Which of these Reddit stocks is the best choice for long-term investors? Here’s how Clover Health and Sundial Growers compare.

Financial solidity

Neither Clover Health nor Sundial are profitable at this point. Clover posted a net loss of $ 48.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Sundial’s net loss in the first quarter totaled C $ 134.4 million (approximately US $ 107 million).

However, Clover Health’s revenue is growing at a steady rate. This is not the case for the sundial. In the first quarter, Clover’s revenue jumped 21% year-over-year to $ 200.3 million. Sundial’s net sales in the first quarter fell 29% to C $ 9.9 million.

Both companies are sitting on large stocks of cash. Clover’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $ 683.6 million as at March 31, 2021. Sundial had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of C $ 907 million ( approximately US $ 723 million) on the same date. Debt is no problem for Clover Health or Sundial Growers.

Growth prospects

So far, Clover Health has focused on the Medicare Advantage market. It is the fastest growing Medicare Advantage provider in the United States. The company should be able to grow in this area by attracting new members in areas where it currently operates as well as expanding into new markets. It recently announced its intention to offer Medicare Advantage plans in an additional 101 counties, nearly doubling its current geographic footprint.

The company is now also targeting the home health insurance market. Clover has launched a Medicare Direct Contracting program that it says will attract between 70,000 and 100,000 beneficiaries by the end of this year. By comparison, the company expects nearly 70,000 Medicare Advantage members by the end of the year.

Clover Health believes its technology gives it a key competitive advantage in reducing overall healthcare costs. She believes that over time, she will be able to penetrate all Medicare Advantage markets in the country. Clover also anticipates expansion opportunities in Medicaid and business insurance down the road.

Sundial Growers competes in the Canadian cannabis market. This market has seen headwinds due to pricing pressures, lack of retail infrastructure and COVID-19. However, Sundial anticipates that its improved cultivation operations and shift to higher margin products will allow it to be successful in this market.

The company could have an even bigger opportunity with its investments. Sundial has formed a joint venture with the SAF Group to invest in other cannabis companies through debt, equity and hybrid deals. So far, he has committed C $ 538 million to this joint venture.

There’s also a big wildcard for the sundial – the possibility of major federal cannabis reform in the United States.The sundial would likely focus heavily on the U.S. market if the laws were changed so it could do it all. by keeping its registration on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Evaluation

We need to use sales-based valuation metrics with these stocks because neither company is profitable yet. Clover Health shares are trading at 4.5 times sales. Sundial’s price / sales multiple currently stands at 10.7.

Best Reddit action?

Clover Health appears to have a stronger overall financial position than Sundial with continued revenue growth. It also has better growth prospects at the moment, although that could change if Sundial has an opening to enter the US cannabis market. Clover’s valuation is also more attractive than that of Sundial.

With Clover Health winning in all three categories, I think this is the best Reddit stock for long-term investors. Having said that, however, I don’t think Clover Health is a good stock to buy right now.

The company recently warned investors that its stock price could drop due to high levels of volatility. Clover admitted he might have been the target of a short squeeze in recent weeks.

It is possible that the stock could skyrocket if another short squeeze occurs, but any payoff would only be temporary. My take is that most investors would be better off sitting on the sidelines until the dust settles.