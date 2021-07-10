Accused fraudster abandons efforts to foreclose Florida corporation

The headquarters of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) can be seen in Washington, DC on January 28, 2021.

A Minnesota man accused of hijacking shell dormant companies in pump and dump fraud schemes has dropped a lawsuit he filed in an attempt to seize a Florida stock company.

The voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit by fraud suspect Mark Miller on Thursday night came less than two weeks after CNBC reported his involvement with the Florida company.

The dismissal also came about a week after Miller’s attorney in that lawsuit stepped down as an attorney.

Federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission incriminalandcivil actionsfiled in June in a Minnesota federal court, accuses Miller of taking over inactive shell companies and promoting bogus business opportunities in order to inflate their stock prices and then sell millions of shares at a profit.

Miller filed a complaint in Palm Beach County, Florida, court in February, asking a judge to order a meeting of shareholders of a company called New World Gold Corporation. The judge granted the request, according to court documents.

The Minnesota man filed another petition in the case in June just a day before his indictment by federal prosecutors.

Miller claimed in a legal filing that he was unanimously elected as a director of New World Gold at the shareholders’ meeting, but the number of shareholders at the meeting did not reach. the quorum for a voting group. Miller asked the judge to retroactively grant quorum for the voting group present at the May shareholders’ meeting.

At the motion hearing last week, Miller’s attorney abruptly withdrew from the case, citing “irreconcilable differences that have nothing to do with money.” The lawyer’s request to withdraw was granted on Tuesday.

Miller filed a case late Thursday night to voluntarily dismiss the case.

New World Gold’s stock price movement, social media and press releases reflect similar activity identified by federal prosecutors and the SEC in the alleged fraud schemes in which Miller is accused. It is not one of the seven companies named in criminal and civil cases.

The company is supposed to be in the mining business. Its shares are traded on the pink market over-the-counter with a “No Information” warning.

The company has not filed an annual return with the Florida Secretary of State since 2015, the Division of Corporations database shows. The company was just reinstated on June 4, according to the database, shortly after Miller claimed he was elected a director of the company.

The stock traded at just under a cent on Thursday and is more than 8,000% above its 52-week low in December.

The company said in several press releases this month that it acquired a Wyoming mining company with access to gold and lithium, and identified properties in Nevada and South Dakota for possible mining. Lithium is a material used in batteries for personal electronics, as well as for electric vehicles.

While Miller claimed to have been elected director of New World Gold, the company lists an Ohio lawyer named Robert Honigford as chairman and director in press releases, on social media, and in the secretary’s business database. State of Florida.

CNBC received an error message when attempting to contact New World Gold at the email address listed in the company’s press releases.

Miller did not respond to a CNBC phone call and voicemail requesting comment.