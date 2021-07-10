Here’s why Chinese tech stocks fell this week





What happened Regulators have targeted DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), a company that went public earlier this month and is sometimes referred to as “Uber Technologies from China. ”The company was ordered by the country’s leading Internet regulatory agency to stop registering new users on July 2. Days later, DiDi revealed that it had also received ordered to remove its apps from Chinese mobile app stores The developments triggered substantial setbacks for many Chinese tech stocks last week. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR), ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR), Liji (NASDAQ: LIZI), and Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) were among the names to experience double-digit sales during the period. National tech giants, including Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Holding Groupalso saw their stocks fall, with their stock prices dropping 5% and 7.2% respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. So what The Chinese government was concerned that US regulators could gain access to DiDi Global user data due to the listing of the company’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordering DiDi to stop user additions, and ultimately remove its apps from mobile stores, has raised concerns that other Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges face pressure similar in the near future. The administration has indicated that it will pursue a much broader crackdown on publicly traded companies that may expose sensitive data, so investor concerns appear to be valid. Now what For the foreseeable future, political and regulatory conditions will remain a major risk factor for US investors interested in holding Chinese stocks. This is especially true if the companies in question have access to sensitive data. With a population of around 1.4 billion and a rapidly growing economy, China remains a potentially attractive growth market for tech-focused investors. However, it’s important to understand that the uncertain regulatory climate means that factors outside of business performance and fundamentals could play a decisive role in whether or not your investments are successful.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/09/heres-why-chinese-tech-stocks-were-sinking-this-we/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos