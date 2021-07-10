Billionaires and the Space The Right Race (editorial)

As the billionaire space race intensifies, it’s easy to get the wrong message. Having no understanding of how we got to this point, the media often portrays them as an elite bunch of wealthy boys trying to literally fight each other as they take to the skies.

They are. But what is missing from these reports, editorials and opinions is an understanding of what is really going on, why it is happening and where it can take all of us, not just them.

For 40 years, a group of space revolutionaries have fought to bring America and the world to exactly this point. For us, it is a victory. What those on the outside see as a bunch of children witnessing the ills of the rich, we see as people making a huge breakthrough in creating a better future for everyone on the planet. What some call a waste of money at first glance best spent on their own versions of public service, we see as a significant investment in the one realm of human activity that has the potential to help solve a host of problems. human problems, ranging from the intangibles of inspiration to the very real effects of human industry on Earth.

Yes, I understand that there are some massively over-inflated egos involved here. I also understand that in their companies some of these men (and yes, unfortunately they are all men at the moment) do not apply the right levels of compassion, fairness and generosity to those who have helped them win. the money they spend in space. projects. I also conceded that perhaps they weren’t the personal role models one might wish to see leading such important work. I understand. I know them or have met them all. And they have the common flaws of almost anyone who has created massive wealth. They are socially awkward, impatient and, thanks to the circles of sycophants and managers around them, sometimes disconnected from the realities of ordinary life.

Yet we live in a society that glorifies money and fame, a society in which totally useless influencers milk the masses for money, and cash cows like the Kardashians become idols. We forgive celebrity scandals and adore multi-millionaire athletes for no other reason than their fabulousness and physical prowess. I find it a little ridiculous in such a society, where the quest for power and money is the defining paradigm, that when a few of the more successful among us put some of our hard-earned wealth into projects for bring us into a new level of being, they become targeted like icons of evil.

Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin staff celebrate the successful landing of a New Shepard rocket. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

Let us be very clear. Whatever mechanism these people use to launch themselves or their machines into space, whatever it is in their personal lives, these people are trying to do something good for mankind and the planet. They are investing in a better future. They are developing systems and technologies to get us out of the gravity cage and allow us to open this little dead arm of a planet to the rest of the universe.

Although, for obvious reasons, the word itself is a bit difficult for space players to use, they make the ultimate “impact” investment. They are investing billions in opening a railroad to space, we will all be able to travel billions that they could have used to buy sports teams, palaces and company politicians. Instead, they put the future where their mouths are.

If they are successful, we will be able to transform what has been a longstanding attack on Earth’s resources to support our growing society towards the emergence of a new space economy that can tackle problems. of global warming. By investing the profits from selling us media, cars, and the cornucopia of whatever they deliver to our doors, we have the chance to reverse the rape of our Mother World. Instead of plucking the metals and minerals we use in our materialistic society from its sacred soil, we can harvest them from the dead rocks of space. And as we step out on our own, as we’ve seen in almost every human-to-human interaction in space, they can help us model new ways of being, new ways of being together. and new ways to appreciate yourself. Plus, just by looking back and experiencing the big picture effect, being up there creates new ways of thinking about our delicate and beautiful planet here below.

When I speak to reporters and groups, I also like to make a very misunderstood but important point about Elon, Jeff and Richard investing their money in opening the border.

At least when it comes to them, these billionaires don’t make space to make money. They made their money to make space.

Look at their life story. These are not the thief barons of the 1800s. Jeff Bezos gave a keynote address in high school where he spoke about colonization space. Elon Musk attempted to send a symbolic living sample of terrestrial life to Mars with his eBay fortune by purchasing PayPal. And Richard Branson’s ongoing social and environmental work is well known. They are the children of Apollo. Raised on images of humans both ready to destroy the Earth and yet exploring the cosmos, who have chosen to use their immense fortunes to free us to try new ways of living together in new societies there, and spark the dreams of the next generation, rather than conquer others and fill the sky with the smoke of industry.

As for those who might buy tickets to go to space, it is and always has been true that the spending of the rich as early adopters of technology often subsidizes the development of things that improve the lives of all of us. For example, there’s that massive flat screen on your wall, which now costs less than the first small TVs that only the rich could once afford. Or consider your ability to fly anywhere, once only available for the rich “Jet Set”. Or, more directly, this Tesla in a suburban alley. Or a thousand other things that we now take for granted.

In this case, the technology is space flight, the improvement makes it cheap and affordable, and the result will be access to the rest of the universe for the rest of us.

Yes, we have a society distorted by its conception of increasing the wealth of a tiny percentage of our population. Yes, those who sit on such summits of power have to do a much better job of sharing their generosity preferably with the employees who made them rich. Yes, watching an ego battle unfold to see which rocket is bigger, can go deeper, and stand longer is sometimes as ridiculous as most of the other things a bunch of male nerds often do. And yes, the society that produces such financial power needs to be reformed.

Virgin Galactic Carrier Aircraft VMS Eve and VSS Unity take off for a test flight. (Image credit: Virgin Galactic)

I understand. In their earthly works, they must be kinder, friendlier, pay their people more, and generally be better humans.

But I ask you to get this. The last space race was between nations who wanted to blow themselves up and take the planet with them. Even now, there is another much more menacing space race brewing between democracies and dictatorships around the world like China and Russia to control the moon and the rest of the solar system. I ask you to ensure that we taxpayers collectively invest billions in races to develop weapons of death and destruction that can fly further and detonate more things. And look in the mirror and understand that in the name of our own egos, we are throwing billions into bigger, meaner, more power-hungry metal greenhouses on wheels, and billboard-shaped boxes ever larger than those. we might need to live in – just because we have the money. We are human. They are too.

These visionary billionaires could dissolve their fortunes and hand each of us a few dollars that would quickly disappear into the sea of ​​spending we all make every day with no noticeable effect. Why not let them invest this money to do the heavy lifting that can help build a future that may well give us the tools to save us all? It is an inspiration to all of us, and offers the possibility of reinventing ourselves because we all finally have the chance to fly tomorrow where they fly today?

There are many icons and egos whose power and fortune come from worse places and are used to do much worse things. And there have been and are other races right now, whether in arms, energy, and government-to-government space races that bring out the worst in us and offer nothing in return to us. humanity for the waste they create.

I say let them run this one. To hell with gravity, don’t spare the egos. After all, it doesn’t matter who wins, we will all win in the end.

Rick Tumlinson is the founder of Space Fund, a venture capital firm investing in space startups. He also founded the Foundation of the Space Frontier, Earthlight Foundation and Institute of New Worlds and is a founding member of the board of directors of the X Prize Foundation.

