Saudi Arabia-UAE oil rivalry pinches Indians’ pockets, read how





Public fallout between the two largest oil-producing countries in the world, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, has led to oil prices at their highest level in six years. The bitter disagreement between these two nations arose over oil production quotas, which led to the end of the talks. The 23 OPEC member countries including oil-exporting countries and allied producers like Russia have had to postpone their negotiations indefinitely. Monday’s OPEC meeting has been canceled and has not yet been rescheduled, causing uncertainty in the market. The unusual public row between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia over increased production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has kept oil prices volatile. How the rift started The problem began last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposal by the leaders of OPEC, Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend production restrictions for another eight months. Saudi Arabia is backing a plan for OPEC producers to gradually increase oil production by a total of two million barrels per day (BPD) from August to December 2021. Saudi Arabia also wants to extend the remaining cuts until the end of 2022 instead of letting them expire as planned next April. The UAE has demanded that its own production quota be revised upwards, a move that would allow it to further increase production. The UAE has said it could support the increase in production to two million barrels per day until the end of the year, but extending a cut in production beyond April would be “unfair. for the United Arab Emirates ”. The UAE hopes that by increasing supply now, thanks to the global economic recovery, it can increase the income needed to support its economic diversification plans. Saudi Arabia is cautious that an increase too large could put downward pressure on prices, stifle investment and lead to supply problems later. Effect of COVID-19 on United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia The two main Gulf economies have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The UAE’s economy contracted by around 6% in 2020, while Saudi Arabia contracted by 4.1%, according to the World Bank. The collapse in oil prices accompanying the lockdowns was a reminder of how much the Gulf states still depend on petrodollars. OPEC countries predict that peak oil demand could level off and start declining by the end of the 2030s. These countries are therefore increasingly in a hurry to diversify their economic models.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/explainer/report-dna-explainer-saudi-arabia-uae-oil-rivalry-pinching-pockets-of-indians-read-how-fuel-prices-2899952

