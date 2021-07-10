Planting of summer crops is delayed as monsoon rains diminish





NEW DELHI: Farmers planted 49.9 million hectares (123 million acres) with summer crops, down 10.43% from the previous year, according to the Agriculture Ministry and Farmer Wellbeing, as the monsoon rains abate after a good start last month.

Farmers usually start sowing summer crops on June 1, when the monsoon rains usually reach India. Planting then continues until early August.

Plantings of rice, the main summer crop, stood at 11.5 million hectares as of July 9, compared with 12.6 million hectares the previous year, the ministry said.

The area planted with cotton was 8.6 million hectares against 10.5 million hectares the previous year.

Seeding of all oilseeds, including soybeans – the main summer oilseed crop – was 11.2 million hectares, up from 12.6 million hectares the previous year.

Soybean plantings amounted to 8.2 million hectares compared to 9.2 million hectares last year. India is the world’s largest buyer of cooking oils.

Plantings of sugar cane from the world’s second-largest sugar producer remained virtually unchanged at 5.3 million hectares.

Farmers planted protein-rich pulses on 5.2 million hectares compared to 5.3 million hectares the previous year.

Figures are provisional and subject to revision as the June-September monsoon season progresses.

India, one of the world’s largest agricultural producers, has received rainfall 5% below average since June 1, when the four-month rainy season began. Monsoon rains were 46% below average in the week to July 7.

The state-run meteorological office defines average or normal precipitation between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 cm for the entire season.

Monsoon rains, which became patchy at the end of June, will resume later this week, India’s top weather official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Almost half of India’s farmland is not irrigated and relies on monsoon rains which account for 70-90% of annual rainfall. Agriculture contributes nearly 15% of India’s $ 2.7 trillion economy.

