Biden Order targets tractor repairs





The Biden administration aims to increase competition in the U.S. farm equipment industry by getting tractor manufacturers to make it easier for farmers and independent mechanics to repair machines. The move, part of a sweeping executive order presented by the White House on Friday, targets the roughly $ 15 billion a year agricultural machinery industry, which over the past decade has charged tractors and combines with sensors and software to speed up planting. and restart the harvests. Some farmers said high-tech equipment increased their costs. Repairing and maintaining modern tractors and combines, which can cost $ 500,000 or more, increasingly requires farmers to call in dealer technicians to perform repairs that some farmers have said they can handle. themselves, if they could get the software and diagnostic tools that manufacturers need. for working on tractor systems. All we were looking for was the opportunity, as the owner, to fix what we own, said Tom Brandt, who operates a farm near Plymouth, Neb., And sits in the Legislature of the ‘State. Earlier this year, Mr Brandt introduced a state bill that would require tractor suppliers to make software and tools available to diagnose and repair farm equipment. President Bidens ‘executive order on Friday ordered the Federal Trade Commission to restrict farm equipment manufacturers’ restrictions on repairs made by independent mechanics or farmers themselves. Farm equipment is among the larger repair-focused orders, calling for new rules against what the White House has called anti-competitive restrictions by manufacturers on repairing cellphones and other devices and equipment.

