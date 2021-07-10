Is Bitcoin a Good Long-Term Investment?





The cryptocurrency market has been explosive this year as more and more investors rushed to get a share. If you are considering putting money into cryptocurrency, you might have your eye on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Although there are thousands of digital coins in circulation, Bitcoin is one of the most recognizable names. It’s also a bit more stable than the other coins in that it’s been around for over a decade. Many people who buy Bitcoin do so for the short term – they make an investment, wait for it to rise in value, and then cash out while they can. But is this the right approach for you? Or is it time to start viewing Bitcoin as a long-term investment – an investment that could potentially help fund your retirement? The dangers of Bitcoin All investments involve some degree of risk, and there is no getting around that. But the risk of buying a digital currency like Bitcoin far outweighs the risk of putting money into established, quality stock. On the one hand, while Bitcoin has been around longer than other digital currencies, it has been around for much less time than most companies that trade on the stock exchange today. And while stocks take their share of price swings, Bitcoin has seen even more intense swings. But there are other risks associated with Bitcoin. On the one hand, we don’t know if it will become a widely accepted currency. If not, demand is likely to drop. And if the demand for Bitcoin goes down, so does its value. Additionally, we don’t know what kind of regulatory issues might arise for Bitcoin and other digital currencies. Until more clarity emerges on that front, it remains a risky prospect. All of these risks don’t necessarily make Bitcoin a bad investment choice. But is it a smart investment choice for retirement? Probably not. Because Bitcoin has only been around for 12 years, there is no way to predict whether it and other cryptocurrencies will trade in two, three, or four decades. And if you’re several years away from retirement, that’s a troubling thought. As such, if you are going to be buying Bitcoin today, it pays to stick to a few basic rules: Don’t invest too much money in it.

Be prepared for the possibility that you will lose all the money you put into it.

Plan to keep it for a limited time only A long-term approach is the right choice when buying stocks because the market has a habit of rewarding investors who stick with it for the long term. The cryptocurrency market does not have such a history. Bitcoin could end up being a short term money generator for you. If this ends up being your experience, take your proceeds and use it to build a portfolio of stocks that will prepare you for a secure retirement. But don’t expect an investment in Bitcoin today to pay your living expenses for the elderly 40 years later.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/10/is-bitcoin-a-good-long-term-investment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos