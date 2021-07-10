Trio accused of insider after soaring shares of renamed company





The Securities and Exchange Commission Charged Three People with Insider Trading Over Allegations They Buy Stock in a New York Company Before Its Announcement It “Pivots” to a Surprise Name Change and New Model commercial. Eric Watson, an undisclosed Long Blockchain controlling person based on Long Island, led the business change during the crypto craze in 2017 and warned his friend and broker, Oliver Barret-Lindsay, according to the complaint from the SEC, filed in United States District Court. for the Southern District of New York on Friday, July 9. Long Blockchain, based in the village of Farmingdale in Nassau County, was a former tea company called Long Island Ice Tea Corp. before being rebranded as a blockchain-based business model amid the bitcoin frenzy. Barret-Lindsay, in turn, allegedly passed on the material non-public information to his friend, Gannon Giguiere, according to the complaint, adding that “within hours of receiving this confidential information, Giguiere purchased 35,000 shares of Long Blockchain.” . A few hours after receiving this confidential information, Giguiere bought 35,000 shares of Long Blockchain. According to the complaint, the company’s stock price skyrocketed after a press release was issued, reaching over 380% in one day. Less than two hours after the announcement, Giguiere sold his shares for more than $ 160,000 in illicit profits. “The SEC remains committed to preventing all types of fraudulent conduct in connection with so-called ‘crypto’ companies, including profits from trading material non-public information,” said Richard R. Best, director of the regional office of the SEC in New York. The SEC complaint accuses Watson, Barret-Lindsay and Giguiere of violating Section 10 (b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 under it, and seeks permanent injunctions and civil penalties, and, in addition, an officer and administrator with respect to Watson. The SEC had previously indicted Barret-Lindsay and Giguiere for their alleged role in a stock manipulation program, which is currently the subject of litigation. Lindsay and Giguiere both pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to this case. In addition, the commission revoked the registration of Long Blockchain securities on February 19, 2021. Click here to sign up for free daily emails and Daily Voice news alerts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyvoice.com/connecticut/trumbull/news/trio-accused-of-insider-trader-after-rebranded-companys-stock-surged/812397/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos