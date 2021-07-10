The issuance of gold sovereign bonds opens on Monday. Do I have to subscribe?





MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India will open the fourth tranche of the gold sovereign bond issue for public subscription on Monday. After the success of the first three tranches, the government priced the fourth tranche at a price slightly lower than that of the previous issue. Investors, who wish to subscribe to the issue, can bid for a minimum of 1 g of gold at Rs 4,807 against Rs 4,889 per g in the previous tranche. For investors who apply for the new tranche online, the government will offer a discount of Rs.50 per gram. The fourth tranche will be closed for subscriptions on July 16.

Gold sovereign bonds are popular instruments among investors who wish to gain exposure to gold but do not wish to hold it in physical form. An SGB is government issued paper and is denominated in grams of gold. The SGB is issued in exchange for the investor’s cash by the Reserve and is also reimbursed in cash. The bond is redeemed at the prevailing gold price, thus protecting the amount of gold purchased by the investor. Other benefits of subscribing to SGB include the elimination of storage risks and costs, exemption from capital gains tax if held to maturity, and hassle-free holding because it eliminates the cost of storing physical gold.

Analysts have suggested that interest in the fourth tranche may be high due to a decline in the issue price of the previous tranche despite the recent strength in global gold prices. International gold prices have found their mojo in recent weeks amid growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant in many advanced and emerging economies. The spread of the new variant threatens investor expectations for strong global economic growth in 2021. The next big trigger for gold prices will be the Fed meeting later this month, rising inflation in the US is a cause for concern and any shift in interest rate stance or Fed liquidity will impact prices, Nish said. Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Millwood Kane International. The price of 1g of 999 fineness gold ended at Rs 4,786 on Friday, according to the India Bullion and Jewelers Associations website. Investors who wish to subscribe to the issue can do so through their bank. In addition, these bonds are also sold through Stock Holding Corporation of India, Designated Post Offices, National Stock Exchange of India and BSE either directly or through agents. Investors would earn 2.50 percent interest on the amount of the initial investment, which will take effect from the date of its issuance and will be payable every six months. In addition, they can also see capital gains at the time of redemption, in case the price of gold at the time of redemption is higher. The term of the loan will be eight years with an exit option in the 5th, 6th and 7th year, to be exercised at the interest payment dates. In addition, the bonds will be tradable on the stock exchange within fifteen days of issuance, although liquidity is generally low on the stock exchanges.



