China blocks $ 5.3 billion merger of live streaming companies Huya and DouYu





Chinese regulators have formally blocked the proposed merger of Huya and Douyu, two of the country’s largest live streaming operators. The planned merger was orchestrated by the social media and video game giant Tencent and had been valued at around $ 5.3 billion. The announcement was made by the State Administration for Market Regulation in an online statement Saturday morning, after the affected stock markets closed. Huya is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. DouYu is listed on the NASDAQ. Tencent is listed in Hong Kong. If Huya and Douyu merged, it would further strengthen Tencents’ dominant position in the live video game streaming market, the regulator said. This has the effect of eliminating or restricting competition, is not conducive to fair competition in the market. It is not conducive to the healthy and sustainable development of the market for online games and live streaming of video games. Chinese regulators have waged a campaign to curb the country’s tech giants who are seen as too big and too influential. They also seem to have shook the spine of Chinese companies listed on the US stock exchange. Market and Internet regulatory agencies have sanctioned several companies for monopolistic practices and data misuse. In October, regulators halted the IPO of Alibaba’s financial subsidiary, Ant Group, and in December, fined Alibaba $ 2.8 billion. Dramatically, over the past few days, regulators have blocked new registrations and app downloads for Didi Chuxing, the country’s largest transit company. The move came just days after a successful IPO in New York. It has been widely discussed in industry circles whether Tencent will be the next giant to be hit with massive fines. Some commentators this week suggested that the group was fortunate enough to escape a forced split in its Tencent Music Entertainment business, another publicly traded company in the United States. The blocking of the Huya-DouYu merger represents a strategic and financial setback for Tencent. The merger should have helped reduce the massive marketing costs associated with paying star players and acquiring new users. The story continues the the initial deal was offered in October of last year and was considering that Huya would make a share purchase offer for the shares of DouYu. When completed, Tencent would then have sold its own live game streaming business Penguin eSports for $ 500 million, enabling a three-way consolidation of the industry. Huya CEO Dong Rongjie and his DouYus Chen Shaojie were reportedly co-CEOs of the combined company. The merged company was said to have been a giant with some 300 million monthly active users, before the overlapping subscriptions were phased out. This could represent up to 80% of the Chinese market. Tencent would have had 67.5% control of the votes of the larger company. It would also have helped Tencent to gain more control over the value chain in the gaming industry. Tencent is already an editor in China mobile versions of PUBG and Call of Duty, and owns stakes in dozens of game companies in Asia, Europe and the United States. of its titles. More Variety The best of variety

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/china-blocks-merger-live-streaming-042425445.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos