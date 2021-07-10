Business
Tesla CEO Musk to stand trial on Monday over $ 2.6 billion deal with SolarCity
Elon Musk speaks at SolarCity’s Inside Energy Summit in New York.
Rachid Umar Abbasi | Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is due in court on Monday, and the stakes are high if he loses he could have to pay more than $ 2 billion of his considerable personal wealth.
Musk will be the first witness in a lawsuit defending his role in Tesla’s $ 2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity. Shareholders sued Musk and members of Tesla’s board of directors, alleging the 2016 deal amounted to a SolarCity bailout.
They also allege that it unjustly enriched the Musk family, who were among the major shareholders, and that Musk and others failed to disclose all relevant details and failed in their fiduciary responsibilities. Musk insisted he was “totally challenged” from the deal negotiations.
Last year, board members named in the lawsuit settled with Tesla shareholders for $ 60 million without an admission of wrongdoing. Musk, the second richest person in the world, was the only defendant who chose to take the fight to court.
There is no jury to convince in this case. His fate will be determined by Delaware Chancery Court Judge Vice-Chancellor Joseph Slights III.
Days in court
Musk has had his fair share of legal issues beyond SolarCity.
For example, the SEC sued him in 2018 for fraud, with Musk and Teslasettling paying $ 20 million each. The charges arose after Musk tweeted about taking Tesla privately for $ 420 a share, a move that sent Tesla’s stock price higher. Musk had to temporarily relinquish his role as president at Tesla as one of the terms of the settlement.
In another case, he emerged victorious after caving expert Vernon Unsworth said Musk defamed him when Tesla CEO called him a “pedo guy” on twitter. His lawyers argued that “the pedo guy” was passionate rhetoric, not a statement of fact.
Tesla and Musk face numerous other lawsuits, including one relating to Musk’s unprecedented compensation package, and a number of federal investigations according to the company’s own financial documents.
In the SolarCity case, the judge will have to decide whether Musk was a conflicting majority shareholder who met the standard of “full fairness” in his handling of the SolarCity acquisition.
In other words, was Musk acting in the best interests of Tesla shareholders? And did Musk tell shareholders everything they deserve to know?
Known as a shareholder derivative action, this type of lawsuit is brought by investors on behalf of a company rather than individuals or funds themselves. If the plaintiffs win, the proceeds can go to Tesla and not to the stakeholders who brought the lawsuit.
Corporate connections
According to a record filed with the Chancellery Court, Musk owned 22.1% of Tesla’s common stock at the time of the transaction and 21.9% of SolarCity. SolarCity was a struggling asset that was bleeding money in the capital-intensive residential solar deployment market.
Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla Inc. solar panel plant in Buffalo, New York, the United States on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Musk’s lawyers are expected to argue that the SolarCity deal did not hurt shareholders at all and that they voted overwhelmingly to approve the acquisition. After all, Tesla shares soared from a closing price of $ 43.92 on June 21, 2016, when Tesla announced it would bid for SolarCity at a closing price of $ 656.95. July 9, 2021 (Friday) after a five-for-one. stock split last year.
The company is also now part of the S&P 500 and regularly reports earnings.
SolarCity was founded and run by Musk’s cousins Lyndon and Peter Rive, but supported by Musk who served as chairman of the board. During this time, he was also CEO of Tesla, as well as president of the company.
It wasn’t his only potential conflict. SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company, had invested $ 255 million in SolarCity bonds from March 2015 to March 2016. Four members of Tesla’s board of directors directly or indirectly held shares of SolarCity at the time the acquisition was considered. And some members of Tesla’s board of directors also owned shares in SpaceX and were part of its board of directors.
How he started it
For Musk and many of his supporters, the acquisition of SolarCity in 2016 was a natural combination of his businesses and a way for Tesla to continue its environmental mission with a wider range of products. Homeowners could finance and install rooftop solar panels from the same company that supplied their electric vehicle, home charging station, and battery back-up for energy storage.
Tesla had already launched an energy division in late 2015, with a home battery called Powerwall and other large batteries for use in businesses and utilities.
In June 2016, Musk said Tesla would offer $ 2.8 billion to buy SolarCity. “I don’t think this creates additional financial risk for Tesla,” he said at the time, and called a merger “obvious”. But Tesla investors wereskeptical, the share price plunging more than 10% on the announcement.
In July 2016, Musk presented his vision of Tesla as an automotive innovator and renewable energy titan in his famous “Master Plan Part Two”.
As CNBC previously reported, unsealed court documents, including emails between Musk and SolarCity executives, would later reveal that he knew SolarCity was facing a “liquidity crunch” even as Tesla continued with the acquisition.
“Three things need to happen to change investor sentiment: SolarCity resolving its liquidity crunch, a letter of intent with Panasonic to address the risk of solar cell production, and a joint product demonstration,” Musk wrote to executives. of SolarCity in September of the same year. “We should be able to do all of this before the shareholders vote.”
In October 2018, Tesla and SolarCity jointly announced a combined solar roof and battery pack. Musk showed off what looked like a solar panel, miniaturized and stylish enough to be mistaken for premium roofing materials, on the Hollywood set of Desperate Housewives.
After the affair
The hype event helped him transform investor sentiment. In November, the deal was approved in a vote by 85% of shareholders. But after its closure, Tesla’s SolarCity business is said to weaken.
Over the years, the company has repeatedly delayed the mass production of its Solarglass tiles. The ones Musk pitched as a production-ready prototype in 2016 were actually a non-functional design prototype.
Walmart sued Tesla after fires broke out on signs the company had installed atop its facilities. A former Tesla Energy employee has filed a complaint with federal agencies about the fire risks of Tesla’s solar roofs. And Panasonic came out of the Buffalo plant that Tesla took over, once it was clear that Tesla was not going to manufacture its solar tiles there.
While Tesla solar tiles have not taken off, the company’s energy storage products are tearing apart, as demand for lower-cost electricity from renewable sources grows around the world.
At the trial, which begins Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, Musk will be represented by lawyers for Ross Aronstam & Moritz (David E. Ross, Garrett B. Moritz and Benjamin Z. Grossberg). The trial is expected to run until July 23, 2021, unless the entities seek a settlement before it is completed.
