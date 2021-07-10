Biden signs order to limit non-compete agreements and encourage consumer protection

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order targeting what he called anti-competitive practices in tech, healthcare and other sectors of the economy, saying it would bolster an American ideal that true capitalism depends on fair and open competition.

The overall order includes 72 actions and recommendations that Biden said would lower prices for families, raise workers’ wages, and promote innovation and faster economic growth. However, new regulations that agencies can draft to translate its policy into rules could spark major legal battles.

The order includes calls from prohibit or limit non-compete agreements to help raise wages, allowing rule changes that would pave the way for the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids in pharmacies and banning excessive early termination fees by internet companies. He also calls on the transportation department to consider issuing rules requiring airlines to reimburse fees when baggage is delayed or in-flight services are not provided as advertised.

At a signing ceremony at the White House, Biden said of some large companies: rather than competing for consumers, they consume their competitors; rather than competing for workers, they find ways to get the upper hand over the workforce.

Let’s be clear: capitalism without competition is not capitalism. Its operation, he says.

The White House said the Bidens order follows in the tradition of former presidents who took action to slow corporate power. Theodore Roosevelts administration shattered powerful trusts that had a hold over huge swathes of the economy, including the Standard Oil and JP Morgans railroads. The Franklin D. Roosevelts administration stepped up enforcement of antitrust laws in the 1930s.

But experts noted that Bidens’ sprawling presidential initiative is hardly a mandate on competition.

This is really more of a plan or program than a traditional executive order, said Daniel Crane, a University of Michigan law professor who focuses on antitrust laws. This is a very broad and ambitious political agenda for the Biden administration that offers a lot of information on the direction and priorities of the administration, but there could be a lot of slips between the cup and the lip.

The Bidens Ordinance includes a series of consumer-focused initiatives that could potentially lead to new federal regulations, but it also includes many ambitious terms that simply encourage agencies to take action to empower workers and consumer protection.

Businesses and trade groups were quick to voice their opposition, arguing that the order would stifle economic growth just as the US economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the actions announced today are solutions to find a problem, said Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers. They threaten to reverse our progress by undermining free markets and are based on the misconception that our workers are not positioned to succeed.

The ordinance seeks to address non-compete clauses, an issue affecting some 36 to 60 million Americans, according to the White House, by encouraging the Federal Trade Commission to ban or limit such agreements, to ban restrictions on professional licensing and strengthen antitrust guidelines to prevent employers from collaborating. suppress wages or reduce benefits by sharing information on wages and benefits.

Non-competition agreements often prevent workers in various sectors from turning to other employers for higher wages. Biden noted that in some states, even fast food franchises include such clauses for low-wage workers.

Come on, are there any trade secrets on what’s inside the pancake? Biden said.

The ordinance also targets tech giants Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon by calling for a more in-depth review of mergers, particularly by dominant internet platforms, with particular attention to the acquisition of nascent competitors, mergers in series, data accumulation, competition by free products, and the effect on user privacy.

In his executive order, Biden also calls on the Federal Maritime Commission to take action against shippers it says charge U.S. exporters exorbitant fees and the Surface Transportation Board to demand railroad owners step up their obligations to treat other freight companies fairly.

The White House argues that rapid consolidation and sharp price increases in the shipping industry have made it increasingly expensive for U.S. companies to get goods to market. In 2000, the 10 largest shipping companies controlled 12% of the market. They now control about 82%, according to the Journal of Commerce.

The World Shipping Council, an industry trade group, rebuffed a statement that standardized demand, not regulation, is the way to meet rising costs.

There are no market concentration issues to address, and punitive measures imposed on carriers based on incorrect economic assumptions will not resolve congestion issues, said John Butler, chairman and CEO of the board. .

The ordinance also notes that over the past two decades, the United States has lost 70% of the banks it once owned, with about 10,000 bank closings. Communities of color and rural areas have been disproportionately affected.

To begin to tackle the trend, the ordinance encourages the Department of Justice as well as the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to update the guidelines to ensure more scrutiny. in-depth mergers. It also encourages the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to issue rules allowing customers to download their bank details and take them with them when they change.

The ordinance includes several provisions that could affect the agricultural industry. He calls on the US Department of Agriculture to consider issuing new rules defining when meat can use Product of USA labels. It also encourages the FTC to limit the ability of farm equipment manufacturers to restrict the use of independent repair shops or do-it-yourself repairs, such as when tractor companies prevent farmers from repairing their own tractors.

Democratic lawmakers and union leaders applauded the order.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota who chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, said Bidens’ executive order must be bolstered by action by Congress.

Competition policy needs new energy and new approaches so that we can solve the monopoly problem of the Americas, Klobuchar said. This means legislation to update our antitrust laws, but it also means reinventing what the federal government can do to promote competition under our current laws.