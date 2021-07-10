Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,257.95, up 196.74 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Up 95 cents, or 1.13%, to $ 84.70 on 7.1 million shares.

The Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Financial. Up 97 cents, or 1.25%, to $ 78.90 on 5.3 million shares.

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU). Materials. Up to one cent, or 5.26 percent, to 20 cents on 5.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up a cent, or 0.74%, to $ 1.37 on 4.6 million shares.

The Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Financial. Up 59 cents, or 0.47%, to $ 126.37 on 4.4 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 64 cents, or 1.03 percent, to $ 62.56 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Atco Energy Solutions (TSX: ACO.X). Up to 39 cents at $ 44.26. Atco Energy Solutions has announced the construction of a new facility that will use organic waste by-products to produce “renewable” natural gas. The facility, a first for the Calgary-based company, will be built north of Vegreville, Alta., And is expected to be operational by the end of 2022. It will handle farm manure and other organic waste from neighboring municipalities , harvesting the methane emissions that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. The facility will also produce fertilizer as a by-product, which will be used by local farmers. The biofuels company Future Fuel Ltd. based in Vegreville will partner with Atco to develop the project. Mike Shaw, senior vice president of Atco Energy Solutions, said the facility will be one of the largest renewable natural gas facilities in Canada when completed. He said it will produce enough natural gas to heat 2,500 homes per year and reduce carbon emissions by 20,000 tonnes per year. While the Vegreville facility will be Atco’s first renewable fuels project, Shaw said it is developing more to help it meet its climate change and climate change goals. durability. Renewable natural gas can be produced from a variety of raw materials, including residential and commercial organics, waste from water treatment plants, and waste from landfills. It can be injected into the existing natural gas network just like conventional natural gas.

TWC Enterprises Ltd. (TSX: TWC). Down $ 1.20 or 6.1% to $ 18.49. The company that operates the famous Glen Abbey Golf Course in Oakville, Ont., Has withdrawn from its attempt to obtain approval for a residential and commercial development project. TWC Enterprises Ltd., which operates under the ClubLink brand, issued a brief statement saying it had withdrawn appeals due to be heard in August by the Ontario Land Court. The development plan, which included the construction of around 3,000 housing units as well as office and commercial space, has faced stiff local resistance since it was proposed several years ago. Ontario Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said in a statement he was invited to speak this week by the city of Oakville and the region of Halton. Clark says he got ClubLink’s commitment to not only end its appeal but also withdraw its development plans and continue operating Glen Abbey as a golf course. Oakville Mayor Rob Burton issued a statement saying that “the announcement that the Glen Abbey lands will be retained is precisely what City Council, Halton District Council and the residents of Oakville have been working on for many years. many years”.

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX: MTY). Up $ 9.26 or 17.1 percent to $ 63.52. MTY Food Group Inc. said it would resume paying a dividend because it reported a profit of $ 23 million in its most recent quarter, down from a loss of $ 99.1 million a year ago at the start. of the pandemic. The franchisor and restaurant operator, which suspended its dividend last year when the pandemic forced restaurants to close, said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 18.5 cents per share next month. The payment to shareholders comes as MTY said its profit for the three months ended May 31 was 93 cents per diluted share, down from a loss of $ 4.01 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue for what was the company’s second quarter totaled $ 135.9 million, up from $ 97.8 million in the same quarter last year. At the end of the quarter, MTY says 359 locations were still temporarily closed due to the pandemic, including 283 in Canada, 54 in the United States and 22 internationally. It indicates that 258 locations remained temporarily closed on Friday. MTY is the company behind more than 80 restaurant brands, including food court staples like Thai Express and Tiki-Ming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 9, 2021.