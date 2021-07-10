Scholarships to tag cos script under CIRP; brokers to alert the client





Stock Exchanges The ESB and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have unveiled guidelines aimed at protecting the rights of investors, with the aim of bringing transparency to the trading of shares of companies subject to the insolvency resolution process. companies (CIRP). The exchanges have said they will identify and label the security in such a way that members and market participants will easily know that the security is currently going through an IBC process. Additionally, the exchanges will order all brokers to alert their clients when placing orders that the script is being CIRP. The stock market move comes after investors lost heavily in companies facing insolvency proceedings. Resolution Professionals (PRs) have been asked to disclose the resolution plan by oral statement on an immediate basis and no later than 30 minutes. The PRs will also have to inform via the exchange platform of the impact on the existing holders. Since this alert will be available from the day of admission to the CIRP until the day of the company suspension / exit from the CIRP procedure in accordance with the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), market participants must be clearly informed of the company’s status. and will exercise due diligence to trade the stock, NSE said in a press release on Friday. The NSE and the ESB will set up a system of coordination between them and, on the basis of the intimation of the oral order of the company or the PR, will immediately suspend exchanges in the company. This will be done in cases where the value of listed securities is considered zero or when the entire share capital is reduced, canceled or extinguished without any payment to existing shareholders. “Identifying and tagging securities as soon as the company is admitted to CIRP would allow market participants to make timely and informed decisions,” said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner, KS Legal. “It was found that companies kept this information without disclosing it in a timely manner to the exchanges until the receipt of the final order. However, those who work for the company knowing about the same thing create an information asymmetry because the exchanges and shareholders may not taste it. The claim of the exchanges is that the lack of timely disclosure creates information asymmetry and confusion in the market. Several shareholders have suffered greatly while dealing in companies such as Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Jet Airways and Videocon Industries, due to a lack of clarity as to the fate of existing shareholders. Investors had invested without knowing that the shares of some of these companies will be delisted. DHFL stock had risen sharply following manipulative trades during the end of NCLT’s resolution process before being delisted in June. According to analysts, there is a considerable delay between the issuance of the oral order and the final written order of the NCLT. Companies typically wait to disclose to exchanges until they receive a written copy of the order, putting shareholders at a disadvantage because the information is available from a select group of investors.

