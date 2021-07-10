InterCure Provides Update on Its NASDAQ List





TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – InterCure Ltd. . (TSX: INCR.U, TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) (the Company) is pleased to announce that following its confidential filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SECOND“) of its 20F registration statement on April 20, 2021, it will publicly file its 20F registration statement the week of July 11. The Company has also applied to register its common shares (the”Ordinary actions“) in the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ“) under the ticker symbol” INCR “, pending the public filing of the 20F registration statement and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. The Company expects the common shares to begin trading on the NASDAQ at market price. of the last week of July 2021. The Company believes that listing on NASDAQ will allow the Company to expand its global exposure to the world’s largest capital market, thereby improving shareholder value. The Company believes that the listing will provide current investors with additional liquidity and potential investors with better access to one of the largest and most profitable international cannabis companies outside of North America. Listing on NASDAQ is subject to compliance with all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including registration of common shares with the SEC, as well as NASDAQ requirements and approvals. Upon receipt of all required approvals, the Company will issue a press release announcing its first trading day on NASDAQ. About InterCure (dba Canndoc) InterCure (dba Canndoc) (TSX: INCR.U, TASE: INCR) is Israel’s leading, fastest growing and most profitable cannabis company. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is the largest licensed cannabis producer in Israel and one of the first to offer medical cannabis products certified to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and pharmaceutical grade. InterCure leverages its market-leading distribution network, best-in-class international partnerships, and a vertically integrated, high-margin ‘seed-to-sell’ model to become the world’s most profitable cannabis company outside of the world. ‘North America. InterCure is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol INCR.U and trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol INCR.TA. Listing of InterCures shares on the NASDAQ is scheduled for Q2 2021 and will trade under the symbol INCR. For more information visit: http://www.intercure.co Forward-looking statements This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects InterCures current expectations regarding future events. The words will, expect, intend, “plans” and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: the listing of the Common Shares on NASDAQ, the public filing of the 20F Registration Statement and the future results and consequences of listing on NASDAQ. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of InterCures, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those disclosed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in economic, business and general political conditions. InterCure assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Contact: InterCure Ltd.

Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(972) 77-460-5012 7182302

