Moving to Hilux? Ram working on fully electric mid-size utility





Provided Ram is working on a mid-size electric utility. He won’t launch for a while, but he should be pretty powerful when he arrives.

Rams’ parent company Stellantis has revealed plans for an electric vehicle offensive. We know this includes a full-size, all-electric Ram 1500 pickup, but it also involves a smaller mid-size ute to fight the Rangers and Hiluxes of the world. The new double cabin will arrive between 2024 and 2026 (in just over 24 months). It will use a new architecture called STLA Large shared by eight other new large passenger cars and SUVs from several brands, offering up to 800 km of range per charge thanks to batteries between 101kWh and 118kWh. Stellantis plans to reduce battery costs by more than 40% from 2020 to 2024 with two new battery chemistries. It plans to introduce solid-state battery technology that can store more energy than current versions by 2026. DAMIEN O’CARROLL / FILMS PROVIDED This is how Ram presents the 1500 Night Edition – with burnouts! The company added that the platform will support engines developing between 125 kW and 330 kW and front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. It looks like the motors will be axle mounted rather than hub mounted, meaning two motors could generate up to 660 kW. READ MORE:

Regarding measurements, STLA Large includes vehicles measuring between 4700 mm and 5400 mm long and 1900 mm to 2030 mm wide. This would place the EV almost exactly between the Ford Ranger and the Toyota Hilux in terms of size, smaller than the former but taller than the latter. Provided The ute will sell alongside a fully electric 1500 truck and a Dodge electric muscle car. Other electric and electrified vehicles to come include a Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrid later this year, as well as small cars. There will even be a Dodge electric muscle car. The company says it will use its expertise in electric utility vehicles in Europe to build models of electric vehicles around the world. He says Jeeps, known largely for their off-road rides, will have zero-emission electric vehicles in all market segments by 2025. This year, CEO Carlos Tavares said the company will have between 30 and 40 battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids for sale globally across its 14 brands. Most of it is in Europe, and right now there are no fully electric vehicles for sale in the United States, the world’s second largest market. By 2025, 98% of its models in Europe and North America will feature fully electric or plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid versions.

