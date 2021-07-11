The 6 Best Apps for Trading US Stocks If You Are Outside the US

For generations, the US stock market has been a bastion of the global economy: the world’s largest companies have been listed on the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and the New York Stock Exchange, and it represents more than half of the global financial market. It is no wonder that many investors around the world want to invest in the US stock market.

If you’re based outside of the US but still want to buy US stocks, here are the best apps available in different regions.

The Best US StockTrading Apps for Users in Europe

Based in London and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Trading212 aims to democratize the financial markets with an easy to use app. The platform allows users to buy and sell stocks, ETFs and CFDs without commission.

Creating an account on Trading212 is free. However, if you are a seasoned trader and want to access more trading features on the platform, you can upgrade to a Pro trading account as long as you meet the following criteria:

At least one year of professional experience in the financial sector, in a position which has enabled you to acquire knowledge about CFD trading;

You have an investment portfolio of at least 500,000 EUR / GBP / USD; and

You have traded an average of 10 times in each of the last four quarters on CFDs or Forexs of significant size with Trading 212 and / or other providers.

Download: Trading212 forAndroid | ios (free in-app purchases available)

As Europe’s fastest growing securities brokerage, DEGIRO is used in 18 European countries and offers competitive transaction fees for UK and European stock exchanges. For UK stocks there is a cap of 5. For most non UK stocks in European stock exchanges there is a charge of 4.00 + 0.05%.

Compared to other online brokers in the list, DEGIRO offers more investment options. For those who intend to diversify their portfolio, ETFs, futures, leveraged products, bonds, options and warrants are available on the platform. Users can also create five types of accounts based on their experience: a basic account, an active account, a trading account, a day trader account, and a securities account.

Download: DEGIRO forAndroid | ios (free in-app purchases available)

Promoting itself as the world’s leading social trading and investing platform, eToro was founded in Israel in 2006, but today has millions of users in 140 countries. eToro is your one-stop-shop with thousands of stocks, ETFs and CFDs in different sectors available for trading. The app also takes no commission, management fees, rollover fees, and additional broker fees.

If you want to make more informed investment decisions, eToro also has a unique feature called CopyTrader where you can see what professional traders are investing in in real time and directly replicate their movements.

eToro is also the only online broker on this list that offers to trade in the cryptocurrency market, having introduced cryptocurrency trading on the platform since 2017. So if you are eager to get your hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, or even Cardano, you don’t. need to create separate accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance or Coinbase — eToro is the place to go.

Download: eToro forAndroid | ios (free in-app purchases available)

Best US Stock Trading Apps for East and Southeast Asian Users

For users in East Asia and Southeast Asia, Tiger is a popular option. The trading platform gives access to users who want to trade stocks not only in the United States, but also in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia. There is no minimum balance or deposit required to trade, and users who sign up have immediate access to market data and a selection of vouchers.

Instead of five types of accounts like DEGIRO, frequent traders on Tiger will be categorized into three levels. Depending on how many stocks you order, you can be a Silver Trader, Gold Trader, or Ace Trader.

To bring more traders to the platform, Tiger is also running a promotion where new users can receive free shares from Apple and Xiaomi.

Download: Tiger forAndroid | ios (free in-app purchases available)

Moomoo is another trading platform that is taking off in Singapore. The platform not only provides users with access to the UK stock market, but also access to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and A-List stocks in China. The range of investments available on Moomoo is relatively limited and may be of interest only to those looking to invest in stocks, ETFs and options.

However, Moomoo makes up for this with competitive trading fees: all transactions on the US stock market are commission-free, and the regulatory fees for Hong Kong and China A-list stocks are priced at $ 2 to $ 3 per. order.

Just like Tiger, new users in Singapore are also eligible for free shares: as long as you deposit a certain amount of money, you can get free shares from Apple, Tesla, or Bank of America.

Download: Moomoo forAndroid | ios (free in-app purchases available)

The best US stock trading app for users in Australia and New Zealand

Stake allows users in Australia and New Zealand to buy and sell stocks in the US without having to open a US based trading account. Stake offers thousands of stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs that you can buy and sell. The app also has a referral program where if you send a referral code to a friend and they download Stake, you are both eligible to earn free stock from Dropbox, GoPro, or Nike.

In response to popular demand, Stake is also making the Australian Stock Exchange available on its platform.

Download: Stake forAndroid | ios (free in-app purchases available)

Buy and trade on the US stock market with these apps

Considering America’s stronghold on the global economy, it’s no surprise that people all over the world want to trade in the U.S. stock market, and with the apps above investing in U.S. stocks has never been better. easy.

If you are ready to begin your journey into the world of investing and finance, all you need to do is head to your smartphone’s app store, and in less than an hour you will have Apple stocks or Teslas at your fingertips.





