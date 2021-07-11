G-20 backs “historic” deal to tackle tax evasion by multinationals

The chief financial officers of the Group of 20 major economies on Saturday supported a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% and other new rules to prevent multinational companies from evading tariffs, in the hope to finalize in October plans that would bring about what they call “historic” changes to the international tax system.

The momentum towards concluding years of negotiations reflects the growing desire by many governments to increase their revenues to invest in their recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the frustration with the way in which US tech giants in particular would have avoided paying their fair share of tax by taking advantage of low-rate jurisdictions.

“We endorse the key elements” of a broad agreement recently reached by some 130 countries and regions on the tax issue, G-20 members said in a statement released after their two-day talks in Venice, Italy.

Photo taken on July 10, 2021 shows a meeting of the Group of 20 chief financial officers in Venice, Italy. (Photo courtesy of British Treasury) (Kyodo)

While details of the deal have yet to be clarified, such as the specific level of the minimum tax rate, negotiating participants aim to implement the new rules in 2023.

“This will be the first historic change (in the international tax system) in a century,” Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said at a press conference.

In their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the pandemic, G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors acknowledged that the outlook for the global economy had improved thanks to the deployment of vaccines and support policy continued, but warned that the spread of new variants of the virus and uneven access to vaccines are “downside risks.”

There is growing concern that the fact that developing countries are lagging behind in vaccine availability makes their populations vulnerable to epidemics and could allow contagious variants to emerge and ricochet around the world, possibly stifling the disease. global economic recovery.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a press conference after the G-20 meeting. (Kyodo)

The G-20, which brings together the major industrialized and developing economies, pledged to “prioritize accelerating vaccine delivery” in its statement, but did not offer new digital commitments.

Participants also reaffirmed their determination to use “all available policy tools” to deal with the adverse consequences of the pandemic, and decided to take into account “price stability” amid a recent upturn in inflation. in the United States, which serves as the key driver of global economic recovery.

The progress on international tax issues came after the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development on July 1 announced an agreement on a two-pillar reform package – introducing a new levy on the world’s largest and most profitable companies. world, including the IT giants, and the 15% common minimum tax rate.

Pillar One intends to modify existing tax rules which have been strongly linked to the physical presence of a business. It seeks to “reallocate” taxing rights over multinationals from their home countries to markets where they actually do business and make profits, regardless of their physical presence there.

About 100 multinational companies, and possibly several Japanese companies, could be subject to the new tax.

The second pillar will seek to put a floor on competition between countries to offer the lowest corporate tax rate to attract business.

In the statement, participants sought to give new impetus to the process by urging more countries to sign the agreement.

“We invite all members … who have not yet joined the international agreement to do so,” said the G-20, apparently referring to seven of the 139 countries and regions that were involved in the led negotiations. by the OECD, such as Hungary and Ireland, which are known for their low corporate tax rates.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who hailed the new tax architecture as a “revolution” to ensure fairness, told reporters that three European countries, including Estonia, which have not yet joined, have “some doubts”, but they are not. opposite.

He said he believed that some difficulties could be “alleviated” and that the momentum given by the G-20 economies on the issue should bring together “all the nations” concerned.

The next step will be in October, when G-20 finance chiefs are due to meet in Washington to “define the very last parameters” of the rules, Le Maire said.

The G-20 will then likely seek final approval on the matter at their leaders’ meeting scheduled for later this month in Rome.

Efforts to reach a deal have gained momentum in recent months after the US administration of President Joe Biden, which seeks to revive multilateralism, proposed that the minimum corporate tax rate be at minus 15% in the world and that there is a need to end “a race to the bottom in corporate taxes.”

The American idea has resonated well with the industrialized countries of the Group of Seven, including Japan, and others who have seen their fiscal health deteriorate due to increased spending to support their economies affected by the pandemic. .

The OECD has estimated that under the first pillar, the tax rights on more than $ 100 billion in profits will be reallocated to countries each year, while the second pillar will generate around $ 150 billion in additional global tax revenue. every year.

In the statement, the G-20 also pledged to fight trade protectionism and stressed the need for “concerted efforts” to reform the World Trade Organization.

The G-20, which includes all members of the G-7, includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Great Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, l ‘Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Korea, Turkey, United States and European Union.

