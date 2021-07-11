Will Roblox be a trillion dollar stock by 2030?





Only a handful of tech companies have gone trillion-dollar companies. Appleand Amazon achieved this step in 2018, Microsoftfollowed suit in 2019, and Facebookjoined the club at the start of the year. Many more tech stocks could join this elite group over the next decade – and investors who join them today could reap massive multibagger gains. Could any of these stocks be Roblox, the game company that gained millions of new users during the pandemic? How much is Roblox worth today? Roblox went public via a direct listing in March with a benchmark price of $ 45. The stock opened at $ 64.50 and is currently trading in the $ 80 range, giving it a market cap of nearly $ 50 billion. For Roblox to become a $ 1 trillion company by 2030, the stock would have to increase by about 20 times. No pure video game company has yet crossed the $ 1 trillion mark. Activision Blizzard and Electronic arts, two of the world’s largest video game publishers, are currently worth around $ 70 billion and $ 40 billion, respectively. Unit, which indirectly competes with Roblox in the game engine and development space realm, is worth around $ 30 billion. If we compare the price-to-sales ratios of these four companies, we’ll notice that the market pays a much higher premium for game creation engines like Roblox and Unity than traditional video game publishers. But is Roblox a fad or a new content platform? However, there are a few key differences between Roblox and Unity. Roblox is a platform that allows young users, many of whom have no coding experience, to create simple block-based games and share them with other players. Unity is an advanced game development engine that powers more than half of the world’s mobile, PC, and console games. Roblox encourages users to monetize their games with a built-in currency called Robux in its walled garden. Unity gives developers more flexible tools to integrate in-app ads, in-app purchases, and other features into their games. The Bulls claim that Roblox’s self-sustaining cycle of content creation, self-promotion and monetization will fuel its long-term growth. Bears will point out that half of the platform’s Daily Active Users (DAUs) are under the age of 13, and they could potentially develop from simple Roblox experiences or move to a more advanced game development engine like Unity. The bulls will indicate the growth rates of Roblox. Between the first quarters of 2018 and 2021, Roblox’s DAUs more than quadrupled from 10.3 million to 42.1 million, the total number of hours committed increased from 2.1 billion to 9.7 billion and its average bookings through DAU fell from $ 11.62 to $ 15.48. Roblox revenue grew 56% in 2019, climbed 82% in 2020, and analysts expect 167% growth this year. But next year, they expect its income to increase only 26% after the pandemic ends and more students to return to school. Bears will point out that Roblox is unprofitable and likely cannot achieve profitability without lowering its exchange rate between the US dollar and Robux for developers. However, this could alienate its developers and limit the production of new content by the platform. Why Roblox Likely Cannot Reach $ 1 Trillion By 2030 Even if Roblox maintains a premium price-to-sales ratio of 20 through 2030, it would need to generate $ 50 billion in annual sales to hit the $ 1,000 billion mark. Roblox only generated $ 933 million in revenue in 2020, so it would need to generate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 50% to reach $ 50 billion by 2030. If Roblox’s valuations cool down, as they likely will over the years, it will need to generate an increasingly higher CAGR to become a $ 1,000 billion company. By comparison, Amazon has grown revenue at a 27.4% CAGR over the past decade – and it’s currently trading at just four times this year’s sales. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely that Roblox will grow into a trillion dollar business in the next decade. But that doesn’t mean Roblox won’t generate multibagger earnings over the next decade. It could remain popular long after the pandemic has passed, attracting a new generation of younger users and launching more powerful tools for advanced users. As it expands, economies of scale are expected to manifest and strengthen its earnings growth. Therefore, Roblox could still have plenty of room to function – don’t expect him to join the 12-zero club anytime soon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/10/will-roblox-be-a-trillion-dollar-stock-by-2030/

