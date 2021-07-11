TransCanna Partners with Green Rocket Design and Technology to Expand Southern California Cannabis Market

The News MarketWatch service was not involved in the creation of this content.

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 10, 2021 (Newsfile Corp via COMTEX) – Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – July 10, 2021) – TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) (on “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms has entered into a producer-distributor agreement with Green Rocket Design and Technology LLC (“Green Rocket”) to facilitate the rapid expansion of the brand in the cannabis retail market in Southern California. .

Lyfted Farms products are currently sold in 100 outlets across California, but the company has yet to maximize its distribution potential in the huge Southern California market, including the most populous cities and towns. the most cannabis-friendly like Los Angeles and San Diego.

“Prior to increasing our growing capacity this year, we were not equipped to meet and serve market demand in Southern California,” said Bob Blink, CEO of TransCanna. “But now, with cultivation already underway in our new facility, four additional grow rooms slated to go live next month, and our biggest crop ever this fall, it’s time to set our sights on SoCal. “

To facilitate Southern California’s rapid expansion, Lyfted Farms has entered into a multi-year, renewable producer-distributor agreement with Green Rocket, which has demonstrated its expertise in the efficient and large-scale distribution of cannabis. Green Rocket will help fill Lyfted’s larger SoCal accounts, including the Cookies retail chain, in addition to creating new accounts.

The agreement grants Green Rocket the right to distribute Lyfted Farms’ cannabis flowers and concentrates throughout the state of California, with a primary focus on Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and surrounding areas.

This strategic partnership will enable rapid growth of the Lyfted Farms brand in Southern California as large-scale cultivation capacity is brought online at the company’s facilities at Daly Ave.

“I am very happy to finally be able to put our flower in the hands of SoCal consumers,” said Blink. “Our proprietary genetics deliver a superior cannabis experience in terms of taste and flavor and it’s a lifelong dream that Lyfted Farms products are enjoyed statewide on a large scale.”

California continues to be the largest cannabis market in the United States, with $ 4.4 billion in sales in 2020, up 57% from the previous year.

“The Company also announces that it will grant a total of 2,248,334 stock options to the directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, which may be exercised for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $ 1.00. Stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company’s stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About the green rocket

Green Rocket Design and Technology Corp, LLC is a privately-held distribution, logistics and supply chain company headquartered in Long Beach, California. With roots in large-scale corporate alcohol distribution, Green Rocket harnesses strategic data and metrics to serve retailers and wholesalers efficiently and at scale.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded California company that creates cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly owned subsidiaries in California.

Lyfted Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransCanna, is the authentic California cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has continuously provided the best cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The exclusive Lyfted Farms cannabis flower brand is sold at high-end retailers statewide. With its new grow facility in Modesto, Calif., The company is now on its way to becoming one of the largest and most successful vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

For up-to-date information regarding our company, please see our documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company’s website at www.transcanna.com. To contact the Company, please send an email to [email protected]

On behalf of the board of directors

Bob Blink, CEO

Business communication :

[email protected]

604-200-8853

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information contained in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding financial statement filing deadlines, future expansions and cost savings, and plans regarding production increases and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the completion of the Daly facility expansion, government approval of pro-cannabis policies, improved access to financial services and capacity. culture, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include unexpected increases in operating costs, continued pressure on farmers due to the fires and the coronavirus pandemic, and competition from other retailers. All forward-looking statements, including financial outlook or forward-looking financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans regarding the ‘to come up. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until applicable securities laws. to the Company require it. Additional information identifying the risks and uncertainties is contained in the documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which documents are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HERE

