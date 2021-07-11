Mount Shasta fire damage forces move to Amtrak Coast Starlight operations through mid-July





The lava fire, which burned near Mount Shasta in northern California, damaged part of the Union Pacific Railroad in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, disrupting Amtrak passenger train service along the West Coast . The damage means that no Coast Starlight trains will be running between Seattle and Eugene at this time. Amtrak said on Friday: Trains 11 and 14 cannot run between Seattle and Sacramento due to a temporary track closure by the Union Pacific Railroad. Instead, the Amtrak Cascades trains will carry passengers on the stretch from Seattle to Eugene, the rail service said. According to Amtrak: Customers booked between Seattle and Eugene are welcomed aboard Amtrak Cascades trains. No other alternative means of transportation is available. Refunds are expected. Customers who have booked trains undergoing modification will generally be accommodated in trains with similar departure times or on a different day. Amtrak will waive additional charges for customers who wish to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our Reservation Center at 1-800-USA-RAIL. The Coast Starlight will only operate between Sacramento and Los Angeles at this time, Amtrak said on Friday. This leaves no south or northbound passenger trains stopping at Chemult or Klamath Falls. The portion of the tracks burnt by the lava fire east of Highway 97 near Hotlum, California is known as the Dry Canyon Bridge. Union Pacific engineers assessed the damage, UP said in an announcement on June 29. Damage to rail infrastructure impacts its operations between Redding, Calif., And Eugene, noting freight customers can experience delays of more than 72 hours. Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver says the Herald and News in an email Tuesday that crews are no longer actively fighting the fire on the UP property. We can now devote our attention and energy to repairing our tracks and the fire damaged Dry Canyon Bridge, Tysver said. Repair works are in progress. How long this will take is uncertain. We’re still assessing the damage and we don’t have a timeline for when this work will be done, or how long freight trains will be diverted on Donner Pass, Tysver added. Journalist Joe Siess can be reached at (541) -885-4481 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @jomsiess

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2021/07/mount-shasta-fire-damage-forces-change-to-amtrak-coast-starlight-operations-until-mid-july.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos