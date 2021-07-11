Business
Cal ISO Extends Flex Alert Through Saturday; Conservation Encouraged – CBS San Francisco
FOLSOM (CBS SF) – A statewide Flex alert issued by the Independent System Operator of California (ISO) has been extended until Saturday, with officials calling for conservation as extreme heat increases demands on the state power grid.
The flex alert announced on Thursday that went into effect Friday afternoon originally covered 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. ISO Cal has announced the extension of the Flex alert to also cover the same period starting on Saturday afternoon.
A tweet announcing the extension of the Flex Alert also noted that the Great Wildfire in southern Oregon was threatening transmission lines, putting more strain on the power grid.
the @California_ISO extended his #FlexAlert to a second day until Saturday, urging consumers to continue #energy conservation due to the extreme heat in #CAwx and wildfires in southern Oregon threatening transmission lines #powergrid. https://t.co/YXN7UxTcSD pic.twitter.com/5CcfUMMwy1
– Flex Alert (@flexalert) July 10, 2021
The Flex Alert is part of Cal ISO declaring a State 1 power grid emergency. Officials said gradual blackouts are not currently part of the plan to deal with pressure on the grid; blackouts do not occur until the state has reached a Stage 3 power grid emergency.
“When they know that the supply is going to be tighter than expected, when they know that the peak demand for energy consumption between 4 pm and 9 pm will increase because of the heat. They call for spinning outages when the supply just does not meet that demand and at this time there is no indication that they will call for spinning outages, ”said Deanna Contreras, spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric. .
PG&E claims that energy conservation can be easily achieved if you plan ahead.
“Pre-cooling your house really helps a lot. Keep your blinds down, run the air conditioners before 4 pm, cool the house down and that will help when it gets warmer and temperatures rise later, ”Contreras explained.
The extension of the Flex alert until Saturday comes a few hours later an excessive heat warning covering much of the bay area also went into effect as temperatures soared across much of the region.
“Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures of 102 to 110 expected,” the weather service said in a statement, with some isolated areas potentially reaching higher temperatures. Night hours should bring little relief, as temperatures are only expected to drop in the 70s and 80s.
The National Weather Service issued the excessive heat warning for most of the interior areas of North Bay and East Bay, as well as the Santa Cruz Mountains from noon Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday.
“Such conservation would help ease the strain on the grid during critical evening hours when solar power is depleted or no longer available,” the Cal ISO statement said Thursday.
The release noted the success of the latest Flex Alerts – both last month as temperatures soared in mid-June and during last summer’s regional heat wave – when consumers collectively cut back significantly. their energy consumption. This has enabled grid operators to avoid or limit possible rotating power outages that may become necessary when demand for electricity exceeds capacity.
Some specific actions consumers can take to reduce energy consumption during Flex Alert include:
- Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits
- Avoid using large appliances, such as dishwashers and washers and dryers
- Turn off all unnecessary lights
Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and to unplug unused electrical appliances.
In the hours before the Flex Alert went into effect, consumers were urged to take the following steps to help the state manage energy use later in the day:
- Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat
- If you must use your major appliances, do so earlier in the day when solar power is plentiful
- Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool
- Take advantage of solar power to charge electronics and electric vehicles so there is no need to do so later when solar power is not available
The above steps can also help people feel more comfortable while reducing their electricity use.
Now that the Flex Alert is in effect, if demand continues to exceed supply, the ISO Cal will use other tools it has available for emergency conditions until those options are exhausted. ISO could order California utilities to reduce demand by implementing short-term rotating power outages to expand available electricity as much as possible.
Cal ISO said Thursday that spinning failures were not expected to be required. As California’s ability to store solar and wind power with batteries or other technology continues to improve, these crucial evening hours will be less difficult and similar emergencies more rare.
For more information on Flex Alerts and for more tips on conserving electricity, visit Cal ISO’s Flex Alert website.
Andria Borba contributed to this story.
