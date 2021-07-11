Costco sales impress again in June





The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp increase in sales for Wholesale Costco (NASDAQ: COT) after the first set of blockages eased last spring. Costco’s sales momentum continued in 2021, thanks to a larger increase in retail spending. That said, June represented something of a test for the warehouse club giant as it faced its toughest year-over-year comparison yet. Unsurprisingly, Costco passed the test with flying colors, registering another strong increase in sales last month. Sales trends remain strong In May, Costco posted an adjusted comparable sales gain of 14.7%, excluding the impact of gasoline price and currency fluctuations. Management noted that the timing of Memorial Day boosted composition sales growth by at least 2 percentage points. Nonetheless, the results were quite good as adjusted comparable sales increased 9.7% over the prior year period. Costco faced an even tougher year-over-year comparison in June: Sales of adjusted builds jumped 14.4% over the prior year period. And while the timing of Memorial Day spurred growth in May, it slashed Costco’s rundowns by 1.5 to 2 percentage points last month, according to the company. Nonetheless, Costco posted a strong adjusted sales increase of 7.9% for the June retail month, with high single-digit growth in each of its major regions. The numbers far exceeded analysts’ expectations. With the pandemic easing in most of the retailer’s major markets, traffic is rebounding, rising 8.1% on a same-store basis last month. On an unadjusted basis, Costco saw an even larger sales gain of 14.1% last month, as gasoline prices rose in the past year and the US dollar weakened against foreign currencies. Meanwhile, total sales jumped 16.9% to $ 18.92 billion. Sustaining food gains as discretionary sales soar In the first few months of the pandemic, food and other staples caused Costco’s disproportionate growth as people cooked at home more often and tried to consolidate their groceries. Despite the resulting difficult year-over-year comparisons, Costco posted weak single-digit sales growth in food and sundries and single-digit sales growth in fresh food last month. Costco’s ability to continue growing sales in these categories bodes well for the sustainability of its market share gains in 2020. This is a testament to the loyalty of its members. On the other hand, ancillary sales fell last year, due to weak demand for gasoline and travel, as well as temporary closures or reduced services at food courts, optical stores and Costco hearing aid services. Accessories sales rebounded well in 2021, with growth above 40% in June. Costco’s gasoline volume topped 2019 levels last month. Its food courts and optical shelves also posted particularly strong gains. Finally, demand for discretionary items like toys, jewelry and sporting goods remains searing. Costco’s non-food sales grew at a double-digit pace last month, on top of double-digit growth from the previous year. Well-deserved wins for Costco action Costco shares slumped earlier this year as investors turned away from the 2020 winners in favor of battered stocks that are expected to benefit from the economic reopening. However, Costco stock has made a strong comeback over the past four months, jumping nearly 30% to new all-time highs. The warehouse club giant deserves these recent gains. While year-over-year comparisons will become a bit more difficult over the next few months, Costco’s strong sales performance in June should give investors confidence that the comparisons will remain positive for the foreseeable future. This should consolidate the benefits from higher store productivity. Strong sales will also indirectly stimulate membership revenue growth by justifying future increases in Costco membership fees and encouraging more people to switch to more expensive “executive” memberships. Costco stock can seem expensive at nearly 36 times the profits eventually. However, between the company’s strong growth, its substantial long-term expansion potential, and its huge gap, Costco clearly deserves its premium valuation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/10/costcos-sales-impress-again-in-june/

