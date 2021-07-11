Shares of Vietnamese tech firms are selling like hot cakes

Shares of technology companies are selling very well on the Vietnamese stock market.

If you regularly observe the list of the world’s billionaires, you will see that most of them have become rich thanks to technology and this trend has intensified in recent years.

According to the Forbes ranking of the richest people in the world, 7 of the 10 richest people on the planet are founders of technology companies. Among the 50 richest people in the world, tech billionaires represent 32%, far ahead of other fields such as finance, food or the media.

Over 10 years ago, then-Member of the National Assembly Dr Tran Du Lich, commenting on the land law, sadly said that most billionaires in Vietnam are all from real estate, which means that they used national resources to enrich themselves.

However, the current list of the richest people and companies in Vietnam has more names in the tech realm, such as Vingroup billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, FPT director Truong Gia Binh, Mobile World director Nguyen. Duke Tai.

Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong – Vietnam’s richest person with a fortune of $ 8.5 billion – is turning to tech.

In Vietnam, billionaires have taken the first steps in the field of technology. Recently, the cFLC group of Trinh Van Quyet, or more recently, VICOSTONE. a building materials company in Ho Xuan Nang, announced plans to invest in smart cars.

The rapid wealth of tech billionaires reflects the attractiveness of tech stocks in the marketplace.

Trending tech stocks

The explosion of IT and the 4.0 era create momentum for the development of technology companies. In the top 10 stocks with the largest market capitalization in the world, technology stocks occupy the top six positions.

The most popular tech stocks today include AAPL (Apple), MSFT (Microsoft), AMZN (Amazon), FB (Facebook), GOOGL (Alphabet), and BABA (Alibaba).

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has made tech companies even more attractive. Since the start of 2020, tech stocks have been a shining star on the US stock market.

While companies in other sectors have had to struggle to survive, companies in the tech sector have posted positive growth figures amid the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the major tech stocks, Apple’s stock price has risen 2.2 times in the past year. Positive parameters were also recorded with the actions of Microsoft (+ 1.8 times), Facebook (+ 2.1 times) or Google (+ 2.1 times).

This steady growth has made global investors increasingly confident in the stocks of technology companies. This is happening in the context of a world facing many risks from non-traditional threats.

Vietnamese technological values

The stocks of tech giants like Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet are still sought after by many investors.The trend of digital transformation is an opportunity for Vietnamese tech companies to embark on a big mission and go global.

In Vietnam, many people have not forgotten the period 2006-2007 – the golden age of FPT stock. At that time, the founders of the FPT group were also the richest people on the stock market.

However, it is unfortunate that Vietnamese tech companies do not create as big an impact as global tech companies.

Among the listed technology companies, there are only a few notable names such as FPT (FPT JSC), CMG (CMC Technology Corporation), ABC (VMG Media JSC), YEG (Yeah1 Group), ADG (Clever Group JSC), ICT (Post Telecommunications IT JSC, CTIN) and MFS (MobiFone Technical Services JSC).

In the stock market, with the exception of FPT, which has liquidity of up to millions of units per trading session, the remaining tech stocks have average liquidity (around a few hundred thousand units traded each session).

The reason is that most of the shares of technology companies are traded on UPCOM. The transparency of UPCOM is lower than that of HOSE and HNX, while the fluctuation range is much wider (15% UPCOM vs. 7% HOSE and 10% HNX).

In the eyes of investors, Vietnamese technology companies are not necessarily recognized as true technology companies because the number of their technological assets (patents) is not high.

In addition, the business efficiency, internal resources and sensitivity of domestic technology companies have not been highly appreciated. This fact has caused many investors to be cautious when investing in technology stocks.

FPT is the most successful Vietnamese technology company in the stock market with a consistently high price for its shares.

Vietnam’s digital transformation and orientation

Digital technology, digital transformation, digital economy and digital age will be a global trend and an irreversible process. With the emergence of industrial revolution 4.0, the world is at the forefront of the digital transformation process.

According to IDC, investments in direct digital transformation will increase over the period 2020-2023, and are expected to reach $ 6.8 trillion, as many companies take advantage of technology to become future digital businesses. IDC has predicted that by 2022, 65% of global GDP will come from digitization.

Vietnam has set a target that by the end of 2022, 70% of organizations and companies accelerate their digital transformation, transform existing business processes in order to improve interactions with customers, improve labor productivity and improve their resilience.

The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to an increase in consumer demand for technology products and online services. As a result, stocks of Vietnamese technology companies are becoming more attractive.

Over the past year, the price of FPT shares has increased 2.1 times from VND 37,400 per share in mid-March 2020 to VND 79,600 at present. The price of CMG shares in the technology group CMC has increased 1.58 times, from 23,000 VND to 36,400 VND per share.

Compared to other strong stocks such as VJC of Vietjet Air (up 1.37%) and VNM of Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (up 1.33 times), technology stocks recorded a rate of high growth over the past year.

Under the pressure of the National Digital Transformation Program and the self-demand of people and businesses, the development of transformation packages and digital solutions is seen as the engine of growth of technology companies for years to come.

In this context, shares of Vietnamese technology companies will become more attractive to investors.

In the data

Richest banker revealed, with assets worth $ 2 billion Billionaire Ho Hung Anh’s Techcombank (TCB) shares rose in price. Forbes estimates that Anh now has $ 2 billion in stock assets. Other recent developments of the wealthy nationwide: