Wall St sets financial rally record

The United States is in a bubble relative to the rest of the world, and the market would have a lot of free money until that changes, one executive said. The three major U.S. stock indexes hit record closing highs on Friday as financials and other economy-focused sectors rebounded from a sell off triggered by growth concerns earlier in the week. The rally allowed indices to post small gains for the week, which also saw a sharp rise in US Treasuries as investors feared the US economic recovery would falter as the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV -2 is spreading globally. 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday, halting an eight-day price rise, while the S&P 500 financial sector jumped 2.9% in the sector’s biggest daily percentage gain since March 1 . Financials led the industry’s progress, followed by energy, materials and industrials. Big banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, are due to start the second quarter earnings season next week when they release their results. What an about-face from all of yesterday’s gloom, said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The United States is in a bubble compared to the rest of the world, breaking away from COVID. We don’t know how long this will last, he said, but until that narrative changes, it’s a market with lots of free money and low interest rates. Photo: AP On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 448.23 points, or 1.3%, to 34,870.16, the S&P 500 gained 48.73 points, or 1.13%, to 4,369.55 and the NASDAQ Composite added 142.13 points, or 0.98%, to 14,701.92. For the week, the Dow Jones rose 0.2%, and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ each added 0.4%. A big jump in quarterly profits is expected to mark a spike for profit growth in the United States in the recovery from the collapse induced by last year’s COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are looking to upcoming quarterly results for U.S. companies and recovery expectations in the second half of this year, with some fearing the recent economic surge is already running out of steam. Analysts expect earnings growth of 65.8% for companies in the S&P 500 index in the quarter, compared to a previous forecast of 54% growth at the start of the period, according to data from Refinitiv IBES . Among individual stocks, Levi Strauss & Co rose 1.4% as it forecast strong profit for the year after beating quarterly profit estimates on improving demand in its jeans markets, highs and jackets. The US-listed shares of Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Global Inc () gained 7.3% after four losing sessions, as they were recently hit by an investigation by the Chinese internet watchdog. Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 8.51 billion shares, compared to an average of 10.5 billion for the full session over the past 20 trading days. Rising issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a ratio of 3.77 to 1; on the NASDAQ, a ratio of 3.33 to 1 favored the advances. The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 60 new highs and 32 new lows.

