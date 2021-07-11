DOJ, SEC accuse TheBull of insider trading information sold on AlphaBay





Almost four years after the lights went out at AlphaBay, the federal government is still accusing people of criminal activity related to the dark web market. Friday the SECOND and the Department of Justice announced charges against Apostolos Trovias, a Greek national who they say posted to dark web markets using the nickname The Bull. Trovias faces securities fraud and money laundering charges However, unlike drug traffickers targeted in previous actions, authorities allege that Trovias used dark web forums as a means of trolling people eager to buy or sell insider trading information while in hiding. behind anonymization software, screen names and bitcoin payments. On AlphaBay and other dark websites like Dream Market or Nightmare Market, the indictment alleges that Trovias offered and ultimately sold stock tips. However, as the the complaint described (PDF) his clients included at least one IRS agent and one FBI agent working undercover. In 2017, the document alleges that Trovias gave the IRS agent pre-release information on at least two occasions in exchange for Bitcoin. The information came from the quarterly earnings reports for Illumina and Analogic, although the documents indicate that Trovias mixed up some of the data on one of the reports. Between or around December 2016, the date of its registration on the site, and around July 2017, the date on which AlphaBay ceased its activities, APOSTOLOS TROVIAS, a / k / a The Bull, the defendant, offered for sale, among others , the Fraud> Other> Other category on AlphaBay, stock market advice based on non-public inside information about certain issuers of securities that could be purchased individually, on a weekly or monthly basis for prices ranging from approximately $ 29.95 per advice at approximately $ 329.95 for a monthly subscription to advice based on non-public inside information. 6. Between or around December 2016, the date on which APOSTOLOS TROVIAS, a / k / a The Bull, the defendant, registered its account, and around July 2017, the date on which AlphaBay ceased its activities, TROVIAS entered into the selling dozens of individual tips, about three weekly packages and about three monthly packages, for a total of about 45 transactions on the AlphaBay Marketplace. 7. Also around 2017, APOSTOLOS TROVAS, a / k / a The Bull, the defendant, offered for sale and sold, among other confidential information belonging to various issuers of securities, for approximately $ 5,000 in Bitcoin, to the minus one pre-publish a report on the embezzled profits of a publicly traded company. Until 2020, authorities claimed Trovias was trying to build his own dark website, likely because the markets he used kept shutting down. The SEC and DOJ documents do not mention the man’s arrest. however, PCMag.com underlines a document of May 27 continuing his extradition after his arrest in Peru. The DOJ charged him with one count of securities fraud carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, as well as one count of money laundering with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

