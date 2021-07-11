List of COVID NSW Health exposure sites expands to include sites in Roselands, Greenacre and Penrith





Sydney’s list of COVID exposure sites continues to grow as more cases of the virus are detected in the community. Of the 77 cases recorded on Sunday, 33 were in the community during their infectious periods. There are over 240 exhibition sites identified by NSW Health in Sydney. New places of concern include medical centers, pharmacies, supermarkets and department stores. Anyone who has been to the following locations is now considered close contact and should immediately get tested and quarantined for 14 days. New venues have been added to the Sydney exhibition venues list. Credit: PAA The locations include: Ms. Fields Roselands Shopping Center, Land of roses, Wednesday June 30 from 10:30 am to 10:45 am Greenacre Medical Office, Greenacre, Monday July 5 from 11:40 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. and Tuesday July 6 from 12:40 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Café St Peters on Wentworth, Greenacre, Monday July 5 from 6 a.m. to 6.30 a.m. Belmore Medical Center, Belmore, Monday July 5 from 6.30 p.m. to 7.15 p.m. Commonwealth Bank, Kogarah, Monday July 5 from 3:05 p.m. 3.35 p.m. BBQ galore, Penrith, Tuesday July 6 from 2:30 p.m. 3:45 p.m. The same notice is now in place for two additional sites, after they were reclassified as close contact sites. Everyone who attended Coles Kareela Friday July 2 from 5-10 p.m. or Tuesday July 6 from 5-10 p.m. should be immediately tested and quarantined for 14 days. Likewise, anyone who attended KFC Rockdale on Tuesday July 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Wednesday July 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. is now considered a close contact. Negative result required Anyone who has frequented the following locations is listed as an occasional contact who should immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received. Coles Roselands Shopping Center, Land of roses, Wednesday June 30 from 10:30 am 11 am, Thursday July 1 from 10:30 am 11 am, Saturday July 3 from 7:15 am 7.45 am and Monday July 5 10:30 am 11 am Stable conversation café, Kensington, Saturday July 3 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Kmart, Roselands shopping center, Land of roses, Saturday July 3 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Sushi Hub, Southgate Shopping Center, Sylvanie, Sunday July 4 from 2 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. Chemist warehouse Maroubra, Monday July 5 from 9:55 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Aldi, Hoxton Park, Monday July 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Your discount chemist, Greenacre, Monday July 5 from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Tuesday July 6 from 1:55 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. Chemist’s Warehouse, Westfield Hurstville Tuesday July 6 from 2:25 p.m. 3:15 p.m. Watch for symptoms Anyone who has visited the following sites is encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop. Land of roses Shopping center Wednesday June 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday July 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday July 3 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Broadway Square Punch bowl, Thursday July 8 from 8:50 am to 9:50 am Broadway Shopping Center, Last, Thursday July 8 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm For a full list of NSW Health exhibition sites, head to here.

