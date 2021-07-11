Business
2 financial actions that have a decisive advantage
When valuing strong financial stocks, it is of course useful to have solid fundamentals and to benefit from macro trends in industry and the economy. But what can sometimes make a title stand out from the crowd is its competitive edge. It’s usually this advantage that makes the numbers so good to start with and what keeps it going through any type of market cycle.
Two financial stocks, in particular, MasterCard (NYSE: MA) and Global S&P (NYSE: SPGI), have this decisive advantage which has driven their long term success and will support them in the future. Let’s find out a little more about these two companies.
1. Mastercard: in a league of its own
There’s a reason Mastercard has been one of the top performing companies over the past decade, with an annualized return of almost 32% through the end of 2020 and average earnings growth of around 16% per year. This is because there are really only two companies in its space. In the same way Visa, Mastercard is part of a duopoly in the credit processing industry. These two companies process billions of transactions per day and own 90% of the credit and debit card market.
Although there are other credit processors, namely American Expressand Discover, they both have different business models in that they serve as banks, also lending money to their credit card customers. As lenders, these companies assume the credit risk associated with granting loans. Mastercard and Visa simply process payments through their vast networks, generating income from fees paid on every transaction made with their cards. There’s a lot less overhead, which creates huge margins and tons of cash flow to invest in new technology and expand capabilities and reach.
One of Mastercard’s recent big buys was Finicity, a fintech that allows users to connect their bank accounts to other payment apps. This gives Mastercard another advantage as it gives the company a massive footprint in the growing field of open banking. “With the addition of Finicity, we plan not only to advance our open banking strategy, but also to improve how we support and accelerate today’s digital economy in multiple markets,” said Michael Miebach , Chairman of Mastercard, in the announcement of the 2020 acquisition. It is also diversifying by introducing cryptocurrencies to its network as it seeks to get ahead of another trend.
Mastercard is also expected to benefit from the move away from cash transactions as the world gradually shifts to digital and contactless payments. The way the world pays and sends money is sure to change over the next decade, but with its massive network and brand name, Mastercard is likely to remain at the forefront.
2. S&P Global: a leader on several fronts
The major asset of S&P Global is that it is a leader not only in one of its markets, but in two of them. That’s why he’s been such an amazingly stable performer over the years. The share price has not had a negative annual return since 2008, which testifies to this consistency. It’s a dividend too Aristocratand has increased its annual dividend for 48 consecutive years, a testament to its stability and longevity.
S&P Global has four main lines of business; two of them are market leaders and the rest are growing. Its credit rating business is its main revenue generator, accounting for around 48% of revenue. S&P is one of the top three credit rating agencies, with a 40% market share. Moody’s also owns around 40%, while Fitch is at around 15%. It’s the whole market, which gives S&P a huge gap.
S&P Global is also a market leader in its indexing business, as it manages all S&P indices, including the S&P 500, as good as Dow Jones Industrial Average through a partnership. As is the case with credit rating, S&P is one of the few major players in the indexing industry. It charges fees for quotes as well as for transactions and has entered into licensing agreements for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds.
Then there is its market intelligence activity, which represents around 28% of turnover. Through this activity, S&P provides data and research to investment professionals. Finally, there’s Platts, a leading resource for market data for the energy and commodities sectors. They are two subscription companies.
All four segments offer a great mix of revenue, as companies complement each other and generate revenue during various market cycles. When one segment is down, another is up; this is why S&P Global has not had a negative annual return for over a decade.
They are two great companies with decisive advantages that should generate consistent returns for investors for years to come.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
