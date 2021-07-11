Business
When does Chick-fil-A open in Victorville? Thursday
Chick-fil-A, the Georgia-based fast food chain known for its cow mascots urging people to “eat more chicken,” willofficially opens its first store in the Haut Désert on Thursday.
Located on Mariposa Road, just north of Bear Valley Road in Victorville, the new 5,000 square foot chicken restaurant will feature double drive-thru and an indoor children’s play area.
Chick-fil-A employees are expected to complete their training this week before they start serving guests chicken sandwiches, fried waffles, nuggets, tenders, milkshakes and breakfast items.
Almost 17 months ago, then–Victorville Mayor Gloria Garcia surprised City State attendees by announcing that the city would be home to the High Deserts’ first Chick-fil-A.
Mayor Debra Jones told the Daily Press that Chick-fil-A is a logical solution to replace the Marie Callenders Restaurant & Bakery, which closed on the Mariposa Road property in 2019.
At that time, Perkins & Marie CallendersLLC announced that it had closed 19 underperforming Marie Callenders stores, including Restaurant Victorville and eight others in Southern California.
Chick-fil-A is a reputable company that treats its customers and employees well, Jones said. The new store also brings new jobs to the community and of course great food.
Jones, who confessed to never having eaten at a Chick-fil-A, said Shell joined city officials this week in drive-thru training at the store.
From everything I’ve seen, the food at Chick-fil-A is amazing, Jones said. I love spicy food, so I’m going to order the spiciest chicken sandwich on their menu.
Dozens of Chick-fil-A enthusiasts have told the Daily Press they won’t have to drive Ontario or Rancho Cucamonga to get their fix of chicken anymore.
I think I was 15 when I started hoping a Chick-fil-A would come to the High Desert, said Wendy Knight, 37, of Hesperia. Now I won’t have to go to Ontario Mills to get my Chick-fil-A anymore. “
High Desert native Kyle Zimmerman, a Serrano High School graduate, and his Mississippi-native wife, Abbie, will operate the new store, which opened in January.
For the past few years, we’ve been working for Chick-fil-A in Los Angeles, preparing to run our own restaurant, Kyle Zimmermanin said in an online article. It was so exciting to see every piece of the puzzle come together in the construction.
Not everyone is excited about Chick-fil-A, especially Sheila Morton, 37, of Apple Valley, who said she didn’t agree with the company’s opposition to the same-sex marriage and the LGBTQ community.
I can’t support a company that financially supports groups that oppose the rights of the LGBTQ community, Morton told The Daily Press last month.
In 2019, the company announced it would stop supporting such organizations and focus its donations on education, homelessness and hunger with $ 9 million committed to such causes.
In a Harris poll, Chick-fil-A has been named Best Chicken Restaurant for six consecutive years.
Chick-fil-A has more than 2,400 restaurants across the country.
Victorville’s Chick-fil-A will open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and, like all Chick-fil-A stores, will close on Sunday.
For more information visitwww.Chick-fil-A.comor searchChick-fil-A Victorville on Facebook.
