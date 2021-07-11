Global billionaire factory quivers as China rages on

(Bloomberg) – It was the kind of cheeky publicity stunt Jack Ma could have imagined.

But it wasn’t the flamboyant Chinese billionaire who vanished from public view eight months ago. It was Mark Zuckerberg, rocking up and down on a foil surfboard, clutching an American flag and exuding all the confidence of a man worth $ 130 billion.

The contrast between the social media mogul’s Instagram video of July 4 and the big event of the day in China could hardly have been more striking. Hours earlier, regulators in Beijing had banned Didi Global Inc.’s ridesharing service from app stores, dealing their final blow to an entrepreneurial elite that once seemed destined to challenge Zuckerberg and his American peers at the top of the world wealth ranking.

The era of unlimited earnings for the ultra-rich Chinese now seems to be coming to an abrupt end.

Even as the world’s 10 richest people added $ 209 billion to their net worth in the first half of 2021, China’s richest tycoons in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index saw their combined fortunes fall by $ 16 billion. . The shares of their flagship companies fell an average of 13% over the period, the first time in at least six years they saw declines as the Chinese stock market as a whole rose. Didis stock has plunged 14% since its debut on June 30 on the New York Stock Exchange, slashing the wealth of the firm’s co-founders by nearly $ 800 million.

Behind the losses lies a crackdown that has only intensified since November, when Mas Ant Group Co. was forced to withdraw its IPO at the last minute. Policymakers are tightening regulations on some of the most important facets of Asia’s largest economy, from financial services to the internet and data platforms that underpin most large businesses in modern China. In the latest salvo, regulators unveiled new draft rules on Saturday that would require nearly all domestic businesses to undergo a cybersecurity exam before registering in a foreign country.

Beijing’s motives for the crackdown are varied. They include concerns about anti-competitive behavior in the tech industry, risks to the financial stability of loosely regulated lending platforms, and the rapid proliferation of sensitive personal information in the hands of large corporations.

But another undercurrent running through many of the government’s latest initiatives is a not-so-secret desire to harness the power of Chinese tycoons, some of whom have amassed huge clout over the $ 14 trillion economy. As one government official familiar with the thinking of the rulers described it, Beijing wants to prevent its billionaires from becoming as strong a force as the family chaebols who dominate South Korea’s economy and many aspects of its politics.

Beijing’s determination is compounded by the growing concern of the Chinese public about rising inequalities. During a major speech on his economic plans in October, President Xi Jinping acknowledged that the country’s development was unbalanced and said common prosperity should be the ultimate goal.

The result is a new era for the country’s billionaires and the investors who support them. Gone are the days when tycoons like Ma could confidently bend the rules to spur business growth and challenge entrenched interests like state-owned banks. Outrageous public figures – long considered an asset to founders of tech companies – now look like a handicap. The new playbook for the ultra-rich Chinese calls for more deference to the Communist Party, more charitable donations and more focus on the well-being of grassroots employees, even if it hurts the bottom line.

Some of the tech companies have gotten larger than life, said Allan Zeman, a real estate mogul who gave up his Canadian passport to become a naturalized Chinese citizen in 2008. A big lesson from the crackdown: don’t get taller than the government, Zeman said, shortly after attending the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary celebration in Beijing on July 1.

Despite Didi, the message seems to get through. Ma, who slammed Chinese financial regulators in his last public speech before Ants’ abrupt IPO suspension, has since resurfaced only a handful of times in carefully choreographed appearances.

Colin Huang, whose e-commerce giant Pinduoduo Inc. came under scrutiny for his incessant work schedules, stepped down as chairman and CEO and donated valuable shares of several billion dollars. ByteDance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming said in May he would step down as CEO and devote more time to educational charities.

Wang Xing, the chairman of food delivery giant Meituan, has mostly avoided the public spotlight since he published a 1,100-year-old poem in May that some saw as implicit criticism of the government. Wang, who later released a clarification saying the post targeted the myopia of his own industry, was advised by Beijing officials to keep a low profile, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new environment will fundamentally change China’s tech sector, in part because investors will be more wary of funding entrepreneurs who could find themselves on a collision course with Beijing, said Eric Schiffer, CEO of the Patriarch Organization, a capital firm. -based investment in Los Angeles.

US President Joe Biden has also targeted the billionaire class, calling for higher taxes on the rich and signing an executive order on Friday to weaken the dominance of America’s biggest corporations. The move echoes an ongoing antitrust campaign in China that has trapped giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and its big rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. Read more: China Watchdog rejects Tencent-led game streaming deal

One of the main differences is that Chinese authorities, unrestrained by Western checks and balances, can act with more force than their American counterparts, said Angela Zhang, director of the University’s Center for Chinese Law. from Hong Kong and author of Chinese Antitrust Exceptionalism. Zuckerberg’s hydrofoil ride came just days after a judge dismissed two monopoly lawsuits against Facebook Inc. that had been filed by the U.S. government and a coalition of states.

In the case of China, the pendulum swings very quickly, said Zhang.

Beijing has a variety of tools to bring billionaires under control, including detention in the most extreme cases. An internal disciplinary process for party members, known as shuanggui, has been used for some tycoons in the past. Investigations by antitrust, cybersecurity and other regulators are more common ways of influencing the behavior of tech giants. The government also uses soft methods, including campaigns in state media, Zhang said.

In the days after regulators stopped Ants’ IPO, Xi visited a museum in the eastern city of Nantong, created by 19th-century capitalist Zhang Jian. The Chinese president described Zhang as a patriotic nation builder and a philanthropist. Rather than disrupting the financial system with unregulated loans, he built factories and hundreds of schools.

When you see a virtuous person, follow their example, Xi said, quoted by Chinese media, calling on private entrepreneurs to strengthen their feelings for the country and take on social responsibilities.

While the crackdown in China has been most visible in the tech industry, the country’s real estate billionaires have also come under increased pressure in recent years. Authorities have routinely restricted the sector’s access to finance in an attempt to curb house prices and reduce systemic risks to the financial system. China Evergrande Group Chairman Hui Ka Yan has been one of the campaign’s biggest victims this year, losing $ 6.7 billion, or nearly 30%, of his fortune as Evergrandes shares fell over fears the company was facing a cash shortage.

A more subtle sign of the declining influence of billionaires can be seen in their declining share of political appointments. Data from the Hurun Report, which produces wealth rankings, shows that wealthy entrepreneurs made up 5.8 percent of delegates to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and National People’s Congress, the lowest in at least eight years and in down from 15.3% in 2013. is a shift in thinking about what kind of people should be in the mix, said Rupert Hoogewerf, president of Hurun Reports. It becomes much more difficult for entrepreneurs.

The big question is whether all of this will be good for China in the long run. One of the risks is that the onslaught of regulatory investigations and rule changes undermine investor confidence, said HKU Zhang. This could make it less likely that the entrepreneurs behind the next potential Alibaba or Tencent will get the funding they need to bring their ideas to fruition. Global venture capital firms are likely to think twice about investing in Chinese firms if Beijing prevents them from listing overseas, a crucial exit route for early international lenders.

Still, some of Beijing’s new policies could foster competition in the oligopolistic tech industry, paving the way for a new class of billionaires. Stricter regulations on fintech companies will help reduce systemic risks, even if they slow down innovation. China’s crackdown on Ant won praise last month from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. vice chairman Charlie Munger, who said in an interview with CNBC that the Communists had done the right thing by letting Ma know that he couldn’t go into banking… and do whatever he wanted.

Either way, Chinese entrepreneurs will have no choice but to embrace the new normal, said Chen Long, partner of consulting firm Plenum. The good old days of wild growth are over.

