Virgin Galactic’s Branson ready for space launch aboard rocket plane

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico, July 11 (Reuters) – British billionaire Richard Branson was scheduled to board his Virgin Galactic rocket plane on Sunday and soar more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert on the maiden flight full crew test of the vehicle to the edge of space.

Branson, one of six employees of Virgin Galactic Holding Inc (SPCE.N) to tie in with the trip, touted the flight as a forerunner of a new era in space tourism, the company he founded being on about to start commercial operations next year.

A discounted travel service is not. But demand is apparently strong, with several hundred future wealthy citizen astronauts having already booked reservations, priced at around $ 250,000 per ticket.

Swiss investment bank UBS has estimated the potential value of the space tourism market at $ 3 billion per year by 2030.

It is essential to prove that rockets are safe for the general public, given the dangers inherent in spaceflight.

An earlier prototype of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane crashed during a test flight over the Mojave Desert in California in 2014, killing one pilot and seriously injuring another.

Branson’s participation in Sunday’s flight, announced just over a week ago, is in keeping with his personality as a daredevil executive whose Virgin brands – from airlines to music companies – have long been associated with feats. crossing the ocean aboard sailboats and hot air balloons.

His car ride also outshines rival astrotourism company Blue Origin and its founder, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, in what has been popularized as the “billionaire space race.” Bezos is scheduled to fly aboard his own suborbital rocket, the New Shepard, later this month.

Branson, a week away from his 71st birthday, has insisted that he and Bezos are friendly rivals and are not in a personal contest to fight in space.

A third actor, SpaceX from Elon Musk, another billionaire owner, plans to send its first all-civilian crew (without Musk) into orbit in September, having already launched numerous payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for the NASA.

The launch of Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity rocket plane on Sunday will mark the company’s 22nd test flight of its SpaceShipTwo system and its fourth crewed mission beyond Earth’s atmosphere. But it will be the first to carry a full complement of space travelers – two pilots and four “mission specialists”, Branson among them.

Weather permitting, the sparkling white spaceplane will take off on Sunday around 9:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT) strapped to the underside of Spaceport America’s VMS Eve twin-fuselage carrier jet – named after Branson’s mother – near the aptly named town. of New Mexico of Truth or Consequences. Virgin Galactic occupies a large part of this facility, approximately 120 km north of Las Cruces.

Separating from the carrier aircraft at an altitude of 50,000 feet, Unity’s pilots will ignite its rocket engine to send the space plane into an almost vertical climb towards the darkness of space some 55 miles from high, where the crew will experience about 4 minutes of microgravity.

The vehicle’s engine will then be stopped and the craft will go into reentry mode and descend by gliding towards a spaceport runway. The complete flight, from takeoff to landing, should take approximately 90 minutes.

Branson’s official role is “to assess the experience of private astronauts,” and his observations will be used to “improve the travel of all future astronaut customers,” according to Virgin press documents.

The two space plane pilots, Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, will control the ignition and shutdown of the ship’s rocket motor, and activate the vehicle’s “feathered” tail maneuver for re-entry.

The other three mission specialists are Beth Moses, the company’s chief astronaut instructor; Colin Bennett, Chief Operating Engineer of Virgin Galactic; and Sirisha Bandla, vice president of research operations and government affairs.

Assuming the mission goes well, Virgin has scheduled two more test flights of the spaceplane before starting commercial service in 2022.

Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.