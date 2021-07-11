Bullish cryptocurrency exchange gears up to launch and go public on the NYSE – Bitcoin exchanges news





Crypto startup Bullish has announced plans to go public on the NYSE as it prepares to launch a cryptocurrency exchange. The Bullish Exchange aims to be a “revolutionary, regulated cryptocurrency exchange that provides deep and predictable liquidity for investors to generate a return from their digital assets.” Bullish to list on NYSE Bullish announced Friday its intention to go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: FPAC). Far Peak is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). Bullish, who debuted in May, detailed: Bullish plans to launch a revolutionary, regulated cryptocurrency exchange that provides deep and predictable liquidity for investors to generate a return from their digital assets. The bullish exchange is operated by Bullish (GI) Ltd. and Jefferies LLC acts as the exclusive financial advisor and capital markets advisor. Far Peak CEO Thomas W. Farley, former NYSE chairman, will become Bullish CEO and Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer will be named its chairman. The combined businesses of Bullish and Far Peak have a pro forma net worth at signature of around $ 9 billion at $ 10 per share, according to the announcement. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. However, it is still subject to Far Peak shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The ad adds: In the coming weeks, Bullish Exchange will host a private pilot program leading to its public launch slated for later in 2021. Bullish is backed by well-known venture capitalists and investors including Thiel Capital and Founders Fund by Peter Thiel, Alan Howard, Louis Bacon, Richard Li, Apeiron Investment Group by Christian Angermayer, Galaxy Digital and global investment bank Nomura . Farley commented, “With increased interest from institutional players and sophisticated traders, it is essential to iterate over the existing trading infrastructures that we see today,” adding: We are only in the first or second round of the cryptocurrency market and I am delighted to join the bullish team as we revolutionize the future of digital assets with cutting edge financial technologies. What do you think of the bullish crypto exchange going public? Let us know in the comments section below. Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons Warning: This article is for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, nor a recommendation or endorsement of any product, service or business. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or allegedly caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, good or service mentioned in this article.

