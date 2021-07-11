These stocks will see their sales more than double in 2022, according to Wall Street

Since the end of the Great Recession, Wall Street and investors have focused on growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve’s ongoing quantitative easing have allowed fast-paced companies to borrow cheaply and accelerate sales growth.

As you can imagine, many companies are seeing strong double-digit or even triple-digit sales growth in 2021, as the US and global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. But according to consensus Wall Street estimates, the next trio of popular stocks are expected to more than double their sales in 2022.

Novavax: Implicit growth in turnover of 142% in 2022

One of the fastest growing stocks on the planet today is clinical stage biotechnology action Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The reason is simple: He is not expected to be a fully clinical drug developer for very long.

Novavax has been in the spotlight since the start of the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19). That’s because it’s a vaccine-focused company that has developed an intriguing candidate to treat COVID-19, NVX-CoV2373 (those vaccine names are out of the mouth, aren’t they?). In March, the company announced that its vaccine candidate had produced 89.7% vaccine efficacy in a large-scale Phase 3 trial in the UK. Then, in mid-June, the company published an almost identical 90.4% efficacy from a large-scale trial in the United States. Based on the efficacy of the trials and the available safety information, it would appear that it has a very good chance of obtaining Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the US, UK and in Europe.

The big question marks for Novavax are where and when its vaccine might hit the market. The company has postponed its EUA filing to the third quarter compared to the second quarter, and it is suggested that it may not be able to reach full production until the fourth quarter. This is leading some people to wonder if Novavax is going to miss out on free income in developed countries in 2021.

But if we’ve learned anything from COVID-19, it’s that the global vaccination campaign in developed and emerging markets is a process that is going to take a long time. Even though Novavax is not a major player in the United States, there are developed and emerging markets where it can have a major impact. The company is also in the very early stages of developing a combined COVID-19 / influenza vaccine that could further differentiate its product down the line.

According to Wall Street estimates, Novavax is expected to see its annual sales skyrocket to $ 5.23 billion in 2022, which would be an increase from the $ 2.16 billion estimated this year and the $ 475.6 million. dollars announced by the company in 2020.

Marathon Digital Holdings: Implied revenue growth of 122% in 2022

Another fast-paced company that is expected to deliver consecutive years of supercharged growth is the cryptocurrency miner. Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA).

Cryptocurrency miners are people or businesses who use powerful computers to validate groups of transactions, called blocks, on a digital currency’s blockchain. In return for validating these transactions as true, mining companies receive a global reward. Marathon is specifically focused on mining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. To verify a block on Bitcoin’s blockchain, he received a reward of 6.25 Bitcoin, worth approximately $ 203,000, late in the evening on July 8, 2021.

The reason Marathon Digital Holdings is growing so rapidly is the continued expansion of its mining farm. At the end of June, the company’s active mining fleet stood at 19,395 miners. However, Marathon has nearly 84,000 additional miners on order or in transit from Bitmain. The company’s latest update says it will have around 30,000 operational miners by September, with the remaining 73,000 miners (103,120 in total) being installed at a new 300-megawatt facility in Texas by the latest. end of the first quarter of 2022.

On the one hand, it’s pretty easy to see why all eyes are on Marathon in the crypto mining space. Its mining fleet is expected to be the largest in North America, which likely gives it an edge in Bitcoin mining. That’s why Wall Street wants annual Marathon sales to grow from $ 248.4 million this year to nearly $ 551 million in 2022.

On the other hand, Marathon depends entirely on the rise in the price of Bitcoin, rather than innovation. Bitcoin has lost half of its value over the past three months, and it has a history of prolonged bear markets. Add to that the fact that Bitcoin’s block rewards are halved every four years, and this business model looks more like a fad than anything that is truly investable or sustainable.

Nikola: Implied revenue growth of 950% in 2022

A third growth stock that is expected to lead to a significant increase in sales in 2022 is the maker of electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Nicolas (NASDAQ: NKLA). Building from scratch, Wall Street is looking for revenue to catapult 950% in 2022 to around $ 203 million, up from around $ 19.3 million for the current year.

The clear and obvious conclusion is that there is a huge, decades-long opportunity for automakers to profit from the shift of consumers and businesses from vehicles powered by fossil fuels to those powered by alternative energy. Even though we have already witnessed Tesla Motorscapitalizing on this transition, it still holds a very small percentage of global automotive market share. In other words, there is room for many innovative manufacturers of electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells to accelerate and continue this global transformation.

But as we’ve seen over the past year, starting an electric vehicle production business from scratch isn’t easy. Nikola has been under the microscope ever since he exaggerated the technological capabilities of his Nikola One electric semi-truck. The company’s image has also been damaged by founder Trevor Milton, who announced his departure from the company in a tweet in the middle of the night last year. Even the Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into Nikola.

On the bright side, Nikola and Total Transportation Services (TTS) reached a deal in May that included a letter of intent from TTS to order 100 Nikola Tre battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric semi-trailers. This could mark the start of tangible orders and recurring revenue for the business.

However, it’s also clear that Wall Street and investors don’t particularly trust the company that Milton started. Nikola appears to have enough cash at the moment, but continued losses from research and development, prototyping and production on a commercial scale could potentially jeopardize the company’s creditworthiness. Even with huge projected sales growth, this is an action I would advise investors to avoid.